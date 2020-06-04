9.5 C
Micho Open To Mbesuma Return

Micho Open To Mbesuma Return
Chipolopolo coach Micho has announced that veteran striker Collins Mbesuma is in contention for national team selection.

Mbesuma, who currently plays for South African second tier club University of Pretoria, recently disclosed that he is open to a Chipolopolo return.

Speaking during the launch of the Mbesuma Soccer Academy in Luanshya on Wednesday, Micho said Mbesuma could be recalled if he his performance satisfies national team selectors.

“His skill is strong and he is doing very well presently at Pretoria University. Looking at everything I could just say he is still in contention for the national team in a way,” he said.

“Everything need to be on merit and deserved, not gifted or awarded. Any player that satisfies the criteria and standards that we are setting will be taken into consideration,” Micho said.

The 36-year-old 2012 AFCON winner last featured for Zambia in 2017 during the reign of Wedson Nyirenda where he scored two goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

