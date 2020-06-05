9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Producers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Producers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Bio-Safety Authority has urged producers and processors of genetically modified food products to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

The NBA oversees the aspect of regulating genetically modified organisms or products of GMOs such as food, feed, application and processes from the laboratory or farm to the consumer.

This also includes the import, export, and transit of GMO products. The Authority works with various partners and stakeholders to enhance this perspective.

The NBA through internationally recognized biosafety standards, codes of practice and other national guidelines and laws, supports national food safety in order to contribute to consumers’ good health and environmental protection. In addition, the NBA conducts risk assessments, an essential tool in ensuring food safety.

“The Authority is encouraging all those handling GMO food products to ensure safety for humans, animals and the environment. As we celebrate the second World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on 7th June 2020, we would like to reiterate our stance on ensuring the safety for humans, animals and the environment as it is our mandate to do so.”

The first WFSD was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018 and was celebrated on 7th June 2019 under the theme “Food Safety, everyone’s business”. In this year’s commemoration of this important day, call to strengthen the commitment to scale up food safety has been made.

“As the Authority we work with various stakeholders dealing in food safety, including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture. This is because we have one common goal to ensure the safety of humans, animals, and the environment. Biosafety measures and standards must be adhered to through the whole food chain up to the consumer. Through risk assessment, NBA will always ensure that the GMO foods placed on the market are safe for human consumption.”

Meanwhile, it’s imperative to note that COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus that demands good laboratory practices with appropriate biosafety standards. Therefore, Laboratories conducting tests for COVID-19 using molecular techniques must adhere to biosafety standards and good laboratory practices as enshrined in the biosafety guidelines/standards for the National Biosafety Authority.

The Authority commends molecular laboratories such as the Virology Laboratory at University Teaching Hospital, University of Zambia School of Veterinary level 3 molecular Laboratory, and the Tropical Disease Research Centre molecular laboratory for the good work done so far and for adhering to Biosafety standards.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleOn Patriotism and Leadership

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Producers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

The National Bio-Safety Authority has urged producers and processors of genetically modified food products to adhere to biosafety and...
Read more

On Patriotism and Leadership

staff - 2
BY Chanda Mbao A quote to commence my thoughts: “It has become a pastime to blame politicians for the ills of the world. I understand the...
Read more
General News

The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020-Education Minister

Chief Editor - 10
The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has announced. Dr Mushimba says the opening of Universities will...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Chamber of Mines appeals to the Government to diffuse tensions ZESCO and CEC

Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has appealed to the Government to diffuse tensions and expedite negotiated resolution of the ZESCO-Copperbelt Energy Corporation impasse For...
Read more
Columns

Zambian Youths: You Represent The Largest Group of Cowards Zambia has Ever Produced

Chief Editor - 27
By Nevers Sekwila Mumba President, New Hope MMD This Message is dedicated to the Zambian Youths between 15 and 35 years old: I want every...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Medical Association condemns public insinuations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results

Health Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Medical Association has condemned public insinuations and proclamations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results. Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association...
Read more

The Rising Cases of COVID-19 in Zambia Will Continue, Says Prof Mukonka As 34 New Cases Are Reported

Health Chief Editor - 28
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Victor Mukonka has said that says scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 will be prevalent in the country...
Read more

60 new COVID-19 cases, all linked to Nakonde, have been recorded in last 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 18
60 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 495 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Zambia national public health institute director Professor...
Read more

Zambia Record 11 new COVID-19 cases out of 644 Tests

Health Chief Editor - 23
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases out of 644 tests conducted, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Professor...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: