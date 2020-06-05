9.5 C
By Chief Editor
6
Chief Editor

The Universities will start opening from 8th June 2020, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has announced.

Dr Mushimba says the opening of Universities will be approached in a phased manner considering that they have different circumstances and are at different levels of preparedness.

He said at a media briefing that graduating students will be the first ones to commence lessons and subsequently write their examinations based on calendars approved by their respective senates.

Dr Mushimba said foreign students will continue with e-leanings and their exams will be conducted online.

He added that TEVETA colleges and other colleges will open on 1st July 2020 and their examination dates will be reduced to two sessions this year.

Dr Mushimba said Exams that were scheduled for April/May will be held from 27th July to 7th August 2020 adding that examinations for July/August and November/December will be combined and held from 8th to 23rd December 2020.

He however emphasized that when reporting back, students will be required to bring their own masks, soap and hand sanitisers as these will not be provided by the Universities and Colleges.

Dr Mushimba said before the Institutions re-open, they will need to be inspected and certified ready by the appropriate authorities as some of the schools have been used as quarantine centers for COVID-19.

He said these will require to be adequately disinfected before they are certified ready to receive students back on their campus.

Dr Mushimba said when the classes resume, some of the key guidelines that will be required to be followed include temperature checks at entry gates, provision of hand washing facilities at all entrances of Hostels, lecture rooms, labs and administration buildings.

He said others are restriction of students to 2 students per room in Hostels and no squatting will be permitted, restriction of visitors on campus, social clubs and amenities will be closed, very strong peer to peer monitoring, provision of a check-in check-out register in all hostels, regular inspection of hostels to ensure compliance and regular cleaning, disinfection of buildings and surrounding areas.

6 COMMENTS

  1. We cannot put the lives and futures of our citizens on hold forever. We can coexist with the virus while ensuring measures are put in place to mitigate any risks. I m tired of my kids so let us roll.

    1

  2. Mushimbe is one of the VERY FEW sobre ministers in pf. He is driven focussed and has a level of professiinalism in him.
    Personally I respect him

    1
    1

  3. How and why do you want to give people two days to prepare for openning of colleges and universities? PF is confused political party

    1

  4. 8th June is on Monday. These foools, how do they expect kids from Shamgumbo raise money in 2 days, this weekend?
    24 hours ultimatums..

    1

  6. UNZA AND CBU tekwesha!!! How to keep social distance will be a challenge. 8 students in a small room.? In the same room the are cooking beans which is their daily supper. Akachena …bushe kuti twapusuka???.

Loading...

