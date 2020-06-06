Minister of Toursim and Arts has called for calm in the nation and in particular amongst artistes assuring them of president Lungu’s protection as long as they exercised their right to freedom of expression within the confines of the law.
Hon. Chitotela who is also Pambashe lawmaker says the government regrets any public altercation that is perceived to have had ensued stating that it had no blessings from the President.
Speaking, Friday, at a meeting with leaders of various associations of artistes, Mr. Chitotela reminded artistes that ‘with great power comes responsibility” and appealed to them to respect the rights of others.
“Government regrets any altercation that is perceived to have been happening in public. It had no blessings from the president, ” said Chitotela
“Every Zambian and artiste in particular expressing themselves will be protected by the President and my ministry as long as they exercise the right to freedom of expression within the confines of law. Remember where your rights end that’s where another person’s rights begin.”
Meanwhile, the Arts Minister has clarified that there is no Gold mine in the country that has been sold to any foreigner.
He advised artistes to form comparatives and apply for prospecting mining licenses to explore the sector.
He further disclosed that part of the K10 billion announced by the president will be apportioned to CEEC for fair and easier access by artistes and small scale businesses experiencing challenges to meet bank conditions.
The minister has told artistes that he runs an open door policy and has since directed officials at the ministry not to subject artistes to any red tapes whenever they visit his office “i want to meet every artist unless I am extremely busy but you must reschedule the meeting”
The meeting resolved to hold quarterly meetings, the next meeting being at the month end of August so that some of the issues raised can be addressed by his Excellency president Lungu during his next address to parliament.
The minister has since called peace to reign and for artistes to bury the past, reassuring them that none of them will be harmed under the able leadership of his Excellency President Lungu.
Ba Hon Chitotela protection of every citizen is through the constitution-our supreme law of the land-and NOT by/through an individual. Until black Africans make their institutions stronger than individuals, they will continue moving in circus. Our rights are enshrined in the constitution.
THE WINDS OF CHANGE ARE WELL & TRULY HERE!
These Musicians used to be the darlings of [email protected]@ Funkutu aka P.F & it was unheard of them to criticize P.F.
Fortunately NO MORE, as they now realise Zambia is for Mandarin speakers & other foreigners, who are being gifted with our resources, whilst locals have been reduced to singing & dancing beggars in their own land P.F has also allowed these same foreigners to lock up locals in crates like Goats.
Yapwa, yazanda game!!
#P.F.KUYABEBELE!!
The only reason you are saying this is fear! You have seen the revolution starting.
If BFlow and Chellah had been cowards like that fake “gospel musician”, you would have continued with you threats. In fact your silly bloggers on this blog continued with your threats.
Why hasnt lungu protected the people bowman was harassing in recent times?
If lungu is serious, he would fire lusambo. Unless that happens no one should take these words seriously.
But in the meantime the revolution will continue.
Namusakumunya Inshimu ba pompwe!
‘under the able leadership………….’. Black Africans are an amazing lot!!! This is the problem of getting ‘educated’ only when u get into position of leadership. In PF nearly everyone is now a ‘Dr or an MBA graduate’. From Grade 9 or Grade 12 to being a Dr or an MBA graduate. Very interesting. Now education is being bought like scones at the market.
So u PF pushers of Bill 10, tell us where we are on your PF investigation on recent gassing. Do u need the whole nation to rise up against all forms of order in order for u to let us know who was behind gassing? Do u know that lives were lost in the most cruel manner ever witnessed in Zambia? What is happening to Spax? PF was a very nice party but infiltration by Satanists and hard-core corrupt people destroyed the party. Churches please come together and press PF to tell us who was behind gassing. It may repeat itself if we do not deal with it now.
how f00lish is this, do you require a president’s protection to enjoy human rights? Kwena Zambia is gone to the …..
Protection from who and for what? I suppose, it is protection from BowBOY. As long as you don’t cross paths with him you’re protected.
Artists need no special protection, all Zambian Citizens need equal protection at law!