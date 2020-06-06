9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...
Columns

The Resurrection: Fred M’membe is Back, Bold and Resolute than Never Before

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Columns The Resurrection: Fred M’membe is Back, Bold and Resolute than Never...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Amy Chilufya.

As the Socialist Party’s standing rises, we have also noted a growing pattern of lies being thrown carelessly around particularly on its presidential candidate, Dr. Fred M’membe – that’s tantamount to defamation. The question is, why the panic, why the fear – Nishi bane?

Indeed, there was a huge celebration in some corrupt circles when The Post was scandalously closed, liquidated. They thought they had fixed Dr. M’membe! They thought they had finished Zambia’s hero and champion for democracy. But lies will always remain lies; and the truth will always be the truth. We have read from a number of hate statements that: “M’membe was finished, was fixed with the closure of the Post”. But it is actually a mistake to draw such conclusions. The Post benefitted many people. The benefits of the post went beyond Dr Fred M’membe. The political and financial benefits that were accrued were not exclusively for the benefit of Dr M’membe. So the closure of The Post cannot be said to have fixed Dr. M’membe.

It fixed many people, that is why many people today still yearn for The Post, they still mourn for The Post. It was the paper that dug DEEP! Look at the corruption around today, the misuse of public resources, the high load-shedding, the lack of proper checks and balances we saw with the Post. Just last week 5 million USD was dished out by the PF government to pay Lazard, a French company for advise on how Zambia should restructure its debt. And in all this, we have never heard Dr Fred M’membe mourn for The Post. Actually, he never even talks about it. Pay attention to that.

Today, the matter around the closure of The Post is still in our courts of law, still being challenged because it was not rightly done. This we all know!. You cannot liquidate a company on an ex parte order that is without the other side being heard.

Dr M’membe as a shareholder and director of The Post is still in the courts of law through his lawyers seeking to be heard. And this is much so because the PF government led by Mr Lungu has ignored legitimate legal orders by the Revenue Appeals Tribunal to reopen The Post and have the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) tax figures reconciled with the accountants and auditors of The Post. The closure of The post is something that has been criticized far and wide, even by opposition leaders in the UPND. Why? Because it was unjust, blatantly unjust. So one must be out of his/her mind to celebrate the closure of The Post and see it as nothing but fixing of Dr. M’membe.

Dr M’membe had a life beyond The Post…he lived for many years without The Post and will live for many years without The Post. He did many things political and otherwise – before The Post and will do many more things political and otherwise after The Post. It is many years since The Post was closed and Dr M’membe is still there. More vibrant, more revolutionary more resolute, than ever before. So those who thought they had fixed Dr. M’membe, totally got it wrong. The truth is no one expected Dr M’membe to be running as presidential candidate in 2021.

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleZESCO, KCM seal direct power supply deal, shuts out CEC

4 COMMENTS

  1. Yes , I would rather vote membe than lungu…….

    BTW , Dr membe keep up the global sanitisation works highlighting lungus abuses on democratic rights of opposition

    1

  2. I am not a fan of Mmemb’s socialist ideology, so really I don’t want to waste my vote on his party next year. PF is equally not my favorite

    1

  3. Hahaha naseka sana. These are people who get 0 votes in their villages. Socialism in 2020 kuwaya waya fye. Why waste your energy and time on a desolate ideology. A champagne socialist Haha. Pf is here to rule for life. Don’t say I didn’t tell you

  4. Resurrection from which grave? Fred Mmembe the wounds are still fresh in our memories for the pain you induced on us.

    Look what you championed for has brought pain and anguish to my people of Zambia.

    You campaigned for patriotic finished (PF) and here we are reeling from your wounds and you hated those whom today you’re seeking votes from.

    Twente Twente wanu (2021) not my vote for you.

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 4

The Resurrection: Fred M’membe is Back, Bold and Resolute than Never Before

By Amy Chilufya. As the Socialist Party’s standing rises, we have also noted a growing pattern of lies being thrown...
Read more
Headlines

ZESCO, KCM seal direct power supply deal, shuts out CEC

Chief Editor - 4
ZESCO Limited says it has entered into a long-term agreement with Konkola Copper Mines following successful conclusion of negotiations. ZESCO Director Strategy and...
Read more
Feature Column

Why a moral revolution is needed now more than ever

editor - 22
We cannot get overly familiar with the intolerable images of unarmed African American men dying on flimsy grounds, and in many cases, by the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chisamba Lungu Makes Zanaco Return

sports - 2
2012 AFCON winner Chisamba Lungu has returned to Zanaco. The midfielder has joined the seven-time champions as a free agent on a two-year deal barely...
Read more
General News

Minister of Tourism Assures Artistes of Presidential Protection

Chief Editor - 37
Minister of Toursim and Arts has called for calm in the nation and in particular amongst artistes assuring them of president Lungu's protection as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Freedom of Expression for Bloggers and Rogues?

Columns Chief Editor - 39
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction Is it by accident that, all of a sudden, many Zambian Facebookers have discovered they can exercise their freedom of expression; That...
Read more

Zambian Youths: You Represent The Largest Group of Cowards Zambia has Ever Produced

Columns Chief Editor - 49
By Nevers Sekwila Mumba President, New Hope MMD This Message is dedicated to the Zambian Youths between 15 and 35 years old: I want every...
Read more

MIles Sampa Asks: How can I Implement the realisation of finances for LCC if I can’t visit Factories, Restaurants and Barbershops?

Columns Chief Editor - 36
By Miles Bwalya Sampa,   CEREMONIAL VS. ELECTED MAYORS I generally refer to the Mayors prior to 2016 as the Chikwelete Mayors. Robert Chikwelete was the LCC...
Read more

Presumption of Innocence: The Case of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

Columns Chief Editor - 32
By Isaac Mwanza Over the past few days, the country has seen an increase in headlines and newspaper editorials calling for the firing or stepping...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]

Related Posts: