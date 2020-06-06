By Amy Chilufya.

As the Socialist Party’s standing rises, we have also noted a growing pattern of lies being thrown carelessly around particularly on its presidential candidate, Dr. Fred M’membe – that’s tantamount to defamation. The question is, why the panic, why the fear – Nishi bane?

Indeed, there was a huge celebration in some corrupt circles when The Post was scandalously closed, liquidated. They thought they had fixed Dr. M’membe! They thought they had finished Zambia’s hero and champion for democracy. But lies will always remain lies; and the truth will always be the truth. We have read from a number of hate statements that: “M’membe was finished, was fixed with the closure of the Post”. But it is actually a mistake to draw such conclusions. The Post benefitted many people. The benefits of the post went beyond Dr Fred M’membe. The political and financial benefits that were accrued were not exclusively for the benefit of Dr M’membe. So the closure of The Post cannot be said to have fixed Dr. M’membe.

It fixed many people, that is why many people today still yearn for The Post, they still mourn for The Post. It was the paper that dug DEEP! Look at the corruption around today, the misuse of public resources, the high load-shedding, the lack of proper checks and balances we saw with the Post. Just last week 5 million USD was dished out by the PF government to pay Lazard, a French company for advise on how Zambia should restructure its debt. And in all this, we have never heard Dr Fred M’membe mourn for The Post. Actually, he never even talks about it. Pay attention to that.

Today, the matter around the closure of The Post is still in our courts of law, still being challenged because it was not rightly done. This we all know!. You cannot liquidate a company on an ex parte order that is without the other side being heard.

Dr M’membe as a shareholder and director of The Post is still in the courts of law through his lawyers seeking to be heard. And this is much so because the PF government led by Mr Lungu has ignored legitimate legal orders by the Revenue Appeals Tribunal to reopen The Post and have the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) tax figures reconciled with the accountants and auditors of The Post. The closure of The post is something that has been criticized far and wide, even by opposition leaders in the UPND. Why? Because it was unjust, blatantly unjust. So one must be out of his/her mind to celebrate the closure of The Post and see it as nothing but fixing of Dr. M’membe.

Dr M’membe had a life beyond The Post…he lived for many years without The Post and will live for many years without The Post. He did many things political and otherwise – before The Post and will do many more things political and otherwise after The Post. It is many years since The Post was closed and Dr M’membe is still there. More vibrant, more revolutionary more resolute, than ever before. So those who thought they had fixed Dr. M’membe, totally got it wrong. The truth is no one expected Dr M’membe to be running as presidential candidate in 2021.

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]