The Zambia Correctional Service has announced that there was a Road Traffic Accident involving 30 inmates and three officers on Sunday morning around 06:50 hours, while transferring 454 inmates from Kabwe Maximum Security Correctional Facility to Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Centre.

It was during this operation that one of the ZCS buses Registration No. PS 3424, was involved in a RTA after failing to negotiate a curve about three kilometers from Kabwe on Lusaka Road.

The accident occurred after the bus went off the road and fell on its right side.

One inmate died at the spot while two others are admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital with minor injuries and are out of danger.

The other inmates were treated and discharged.

Service Senior Assistant Commissioner and Head of Public Relations Doreen Ngoma said the transfer of inmates was part of the ongoing program to decongest the facilities.

In January this year one inmate from Luanshya correctional facility died on the spot while 38 others sustained serious injuries after the truck, they were traveling in overturned 3 times.

