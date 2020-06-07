The short answer is no. China’s investment in Africa has been controversial and a double-aged sword to the continent. On one hand, Africa wants China to help feed its massive infrastructure appetite that has grown exponentially for the last twenty years. On the other hand, Africa feels

short-changed because the projects often do not help alleviate poverty or create jobs across the continent. Africa can live without Chinese Investment. What Africa needs to do is build the continent at its own pace. There should be no rush among African leaders to sign bad deals with the Chinese at the expense of Africa’s resources. Looking at what has been happening lately, it’s fair to say that Africa has been receiving the raw end of the deal here. How then should Africa deal with the Chinese as we enter a new decade?

Natural Resources for Human Resources?

China has been hungry for Africa’s natural resources to support its domestic demands. I was recently living and working in China and I have never been to a country where there is so much construction. There are so many new high-rise buildings and new roads in China. All this needs

resources from minerals to timber to oil–and Africa continues to be the cheapest source to meet this demand.Instead of just coming to get natural resources from Africa, African leaders should demand that China provides African human resources to work on the projects. It’s commonplace to see

Chinese workers working as laborers on many projects that are run by the Chinese. Africans should not only be laborers but should work alongside their Chinese counterparts as consultants, project managers and so on. Besides, once the Chinese leave Africa, someone will need to service power stations or airports. Are we going to ask the Chinese to come back and do basic maintenance on these projects? The need for skilled human resource in Africa is very important. In fact, Africa has the skilled human resource already. It just needs to be put to work. Its workforce should be engaged in high-level projects so that it gains experience and participates in building Africa.

Contracts for Citizens

According to the SAIS China-Africa Research Initiative at John Hopkins University (2020),almost $50 billion was spent on Chinese construction projects in Africa in 2018. Zambia was one of the top spenders with more than 2.7 billion-dollar contracts awarded to Chinese construction

companies. Zambia was only outspent by Algeria $7.5bn, Ethiopia $4bn, Kenya 4.3bn and Nigeria $4bn. Now, where a small economy like Zambia would spend such an amount of money on construction is a question for another day.Because of the massive amount of money spent on Chinese projects, would it help Africa if there was a way to give contracts to African citizens who partnered with the Chinese? This will ensure that at least half of the money remains in African banks or circulates in the African economy. In addition, African companies will also employ other Africans. African leaders must get creative in how they deal with contracts that they make with the Chinese. They must remember that their obligations are to the Africans and not to the Chinese.

Borrowing with a plan

The Harvard Business Review (26 Feb 2020), reports that Djibouti, the Republic of Congo, Niger and Zambia owe at least 20% of their nominal GDP to China. Now, that’s scary considering how small the GDP is for these countries. In addition, it is estimated that Africans have borrowed

close to $150 billion between 2000 and 2017. While borrowing is necessary for many African governments, there is need to exercise restraint

and create a feasible plan of repaying the debt. Otherwise, Africa will forever be indebted to China. In fact, it already is. China pretty much owns Africa now.

African citizens must begin to demand accountability from their leaders. What they pay back is just as important as what they borrow. Citizens should demand to see a plan on how the debt will be repaid. Even more important is that citizens, either through parliament or other ways,

should have a big say in what, when or from whom they borrow. This will likely create transparency.

Racial tensions must stop

Racial tensions have risen over the recent months between Africans and the Chinese. Africans in China have been harassed simply for being in the country. Oftentimes beaten and attacked in public places such as trains and shopping malls. In some cases, these attacks have turned fatal.

This is unacceptable. Both the African governments and the Chinese government need to do better to make sure that this comes to an end.

I must say that, while living in Shandong province, I was treated very well by the Chinese people in that region. Even when I travelled across the country, I didn’t feel like my life was in danger. Most people were just fascinated by my race. I bring this up so that people realize that

China is bigger than Guangzhou or Beijing. There are a lot of good people between the two cities.

So, who benefits?

Well, it all comes down to who needs the other one more. For the most part, the relationship between Africa and China has been mutually beneficial. The only challenge is that Africans have not used their resources as a leverage. Or is it because these deals tend to put lots of cash in

African leaders’ personal pockets, so they focus on what they get and not what Africa gets?

By Wesley Ngwenya

