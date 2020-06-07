President Edgar Lungu has backed the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who recently asked Musicians Kings Mumbi, Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow and photographer Chellah Tukuta to apologise for insulting the Presidency.
The President says he agrees with Mr. Lusambo’s actions because the insults on the presidency are too much and has refused to fire him as demanded by some quarters of society.
President Lungu said there is nothing wrong with Mr. Lusambo demanding an apology from the artists for insulting the Presidency because he was exercising his democratic right of expression which some people claim is being threatened under the PF regime.
Addressing party officials in Chirundu District, the President said the refusal by some people to apologise should be treated as their right and should be respected hence no one will be allowed to demonstrate because both Mr Lusambo and the artists have exercised their rights of expression which should not only be enjoyed by selected individuals.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has warned people that intend to demonstrate over what they term as abuse of freedom of expression not to go ahead saying the law will visit them.
He said to ridicule the President within the law is allowed but insulting the presidency will not be condoned and that relevant pieces of legislation will be applied to curtail such.
“My friends musicians, you are free to sing your songs. Just sing we will listen to your songs and will support you. Those that want to criticise the government are free to sing because that’s their democratic right but it should be done within the law”, said the President.
President Lungu said he has information that some Civil Society Organisations claiming that Freedom of speech has been threatened have put money aside to incite students from Colleges and Universities to protest to bring confusion in the country.
He said this is being done to attract attention from partners such as the USA that there is no democracy in Zambia.
President Lungu has said that there is a scheme by some people to bring anarchy and has warned that they will be dealt with by the police in accordance with the law.
He has warned that if the ridicule of the President continues, it will be tolerated but the law will be applied where it is broken.
“It is not the first time I have been insulted, ridiculed, and humiliated by these boys but I will not allow anyone to continue insulting in the name of Democracy”, added President Lungu.
He has however urged the PF members not to take the law in their own hands but allow the police to deal with anyone that will be found wanting.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has come under intense criticism from some sections of society after he gave a 24 hour ultimatum recently to the three artists to apologise for insulting the Presidency saying he was infringing on people’s rights of expression.
Kings Malembe has since apologised to the President but B-Flow and Chellah Tukuta have refused saying they will not allow anyone to intimidate them.
Insulting leadership is now second nature in Zambia, sadly.
But I am glad and encouraged at these words … the refusal by some people to apologise should be treated as their right and should be respected hence no one will be allowed to demonstrate because both Mr Lusambo and the artists have exercised their rights of expression….
In other words Apologies cannot be forced. Only kids are told to apologize in my world.
Adults ought to search their souls and conscience. We got spoiled kids who don’t observe respect for leadership on one hand; we got the bold who will question leadership’s misdeed on the other; thus negative or positive criticism.
Demonstrate for what.
Such attitude defies the whole concept of democracy.
Koseni Baiche
Very bad precedence being set by these opposition. What will happen when people start to insult each other all over the place?? In Zambia democracy and freedom of expression is clearly abused. Arabs or Chinese have set a good precedence where they respect their culture. Even Paul Kagame or Pombe Magufuli don’t tolerate such rubbish and they arrest and torture such musicians and journalists. Very good, Mr. President.
None of the said guys insulted and Edgar is simply just useless for the position he occupies.
Most musicians in Zambia wanna survive on handouts from boma. Some survive on opposition parties’ handouts. If Government or Opposition party are not dropping those envelops, there is usually a fall out. Almost the manner M’membe survived and got to some level. Blackmail? You gotta be smart in Zambia when the going get tough. Only a handful of Musicians are not puppets of leadership. Some leaders don’t need musicians too.
In true context, both Musicians and Politicians face the same audience. In America Trump tried to capitalize on rapper, Kanye. Has anyone noticed how lost Musicians look when they are speaking for politians. In the end it’s mutual money in there pockets. Scratch those backs!
Koma mu Zambia chabe. Lunacy knows no boundaries, how can the President call what Lusambo said as freedom of expression?
Since when do threats qualify as freedom of expression? Threats and insults were clearly issued by Lusambo, whereas the artists simply spoke their minds without insulting anyone.
ECL goes ahead and claims they insulted him?
It is too much to expect Lungu to be reasonable even one day?
PS:Impostor Kz, find me and end my career, you claim to have intelligence wings under your control.