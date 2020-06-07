President Edgar Lungu has backed the actions of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who recently asked Musicians Kings Mumbi, Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow and photographer Chellah Tukuta to apologise for insulting the Presidency.

The President says he agrees with Mr. Lusambo’s actions because the insults on the presidency are too much and has refused to fire him as demanded by some quarters of society.

President Lungu said there is nothing wrong with Mr. Lusambo demanding an apology from the artists for insulting the Presidency because he was exercising his democratic right of expression which some people claim is being threatened under the PF regime.

Addressing party officials in Chirundu District, the President said the refusal by some people to apologise should be treated as their right and should be respected hence no one will be allowed to demonstrate because both Mr Lusambo and the artists have exercised their rights of expression which should not only be enjoyed by selected individuals.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has warned people that intend to demonstrate over what they term as abuse of freedom of expression not to go ahead saying the law will visit them.

He said to ridicule the President within the law is allowed but insulting the presidency will not be condoned and that relevant pieces of legislation will be applied to curtail such.

“My friends musicians, you are free to sing your songs. Just sing we will listen to your songs and will support you. Those that want to criticise the government are free to sing because that’s their democratic right but it should be done within the law”, said the President.

President Lungu said he has information that some Civil Society Organisations claiming that Freedom of speech has been threatened have put money aside to incite students from Colleges and Universities to protest to bring confusion in the country.

He said this is being done to attract attention from partners such as the USA that there is no democracy in Zambia.

President Lungu has said that there is a scheme by some people to bring anarchy and has warned that they will be dealt with by the police in accordance with the law.

He has warned that if the ridicule of the President continues, it will be tolerated but the law will be applied where it is broken.

“It is not the first time I have been insulted, ridiculed, and humiliated by these boys but I will not allow anyone to continue insulting in the name of Democracy”, added President Lungu.

He has however urged the PF members not to take the law in their own hands but allow the police to deal with anyone that will be found wanting.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has come under intense criticism from some sections of society after he gave a 24 hour ultimatum recently to the three artists to apologise for insulting the Presidency saying he was infringing on people’s rights of expression.

Kings Malembe has since apologised to the President but B-Flow and Chellah Tukuta have refused saying they will not allow anyone to intimidate them.

[Read 159 times, 159 reads today]