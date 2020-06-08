Three deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bringing the total number of deaths to 10.
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has also announced that a total of 111 new cases were recorded in the last seven days.
Ms. Mulalelo said this is from the 8, 805 tests that were conducted countrywide.
She said the 111 cases include 33 community screening, eight contacts to know positives, 27 through Community Health screening, 14 health care workers, and 29 truck drivers.
Ms. Mulalelo added that the three deaths are all from the Copperbelt involving a 47-year-old truck driver who had a respiratory problem, a 75-year-old pneumonia patient admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital and a 40-year-old man with a history of HIV infection with poor adherence to treatment.
Addressing the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Mulalelo also announced that Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Information Minister Dora Siliya have been discharged from isolation after testing COVID-19 negative on two successive tests
She said a total of 112 patients were discharged in the last seven days
Statistics are so vague, Aids patient, pneumonia…yankala ni kovid death let’s be serious mwebantu…
RIP to all those that have lost their lives. We put it all in God’s hand. We thank God my brother and sister dr chilufya and dora are okay. I prayed every day for their quick recovery. Amen
More covid-19 funds in Edgar Lungu and cohorts pockets.
I’m just a passer-by.
Meanwhile PF must go!
If only she could do just one only one good thing in her life let HER OPEN PRIME TV NOW.
This closure and censorship of private tv and radio stations is only encouraging the masses to resort to social media platforms because of lack of news balancing by the main stream media. Bow bow should instead advise his counterpart to let media freedoms flourish.
This just goes to show how unreliable these tests are. The lockdown should be ended immediately.
They have been negative the all time.
Sad to hear of more deaths. I was truly hoping this Corona would vanish as quickly as it came.