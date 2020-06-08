Here are briefs of our European based players performances in action at their respective leagues this past weekend.

POLAND

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda was an unused substitute on Sunday in 4th placed Slask Wroclaw’s 2-1 away loss at second from bottom Arka Gdynia.

The Polish top-flight resumed last week for the first time since early March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg are hurtling closer to their seventh successive league crown on Sunday following a 6-0 away win over Hartberg and need just five wins from their last eight games to retain their crown.

Patson Daka scored a hat-trick to record sixth goals against Hartberg this season and also took his total tally for this term to 21 goals in the golden boot race.

Enock Mwepu contributed an assist after earlier scoring one in the 7th minute, in between Patson’s first two goals in the 4th and 11th minutes.

Mwepu played the full 90 minutes while Patson was substituted in the 61st minute.

[Read 100 times, 100 reads today]