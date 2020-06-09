9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Church and CSOs failed dialogue on Constitution reform-YALI

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Church which has been vocal in calling on Government to slow down the process of enacting Bill 10 failed to take steps for generating further consensus through consultation, the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has charged.

In a statement released today, YALI President said the Church failed to formally participate in the Constitution making process started in 2017 which has been inclusive, with dialogue, tolerance of opposing views and consensus building.

“Instead of promoting courteous discussions aimed at moving closer to a much wider consensus than what has already been achieved, we note that institutions such as the Church and civil society organisations kept shooting in the air and took a very antagonistic position,” said Ntewewe.

Mr. Ntewewe said the Church should have utilised the time Parliament had gone on recess to take steps for generating further consensus through consultation and engaging Members of Parliament from both sides, but it failed to do so.

He said Zambians have had sufficient opportunity to listen to different viewpoints on both the content and process of amending this Constitution.

“The measures to make process inclusive were humanly made possible through the National Democratic Summit under the auspices of the ZCID, the Siavonga Meeting of Political Parties, the National Dialogue Forum and more recently the Parliamentary Select Committee Sittings!! All these avenues put in place by government, civil society and Parliament were all aimed at ensuring dialogue, consensus and inclusion of all stakeholders,” he said.

Ntewewe said Parliamentarians should note that the church with other stakeholders deliberately overlooked and endeavored to dilute the consensus arrived at through the Parliamentary Select Committee Report and also wantonly ignored the subsequent Notice of Amendments pushed before Parliament by the Minister of Justice on the floor of the house.

“In the absence of genuine leadership by civil society bodies such as the church and its failure to put in place mechanism for bridging the gap between the two divergent viewpoints, it has only become necessary that the People’s Representative in Parliament must now take the lead and seek to find a common ground,” he said.

YALI said no matter how much time is given for this Bill to undergo further consultations, nothing more would change the opposing minds of the two sides.

“These consultations on the Constitution and the content have been going on since 2017. By and large consensus has been reached. The issue of trust has been dealt with by moving of the motion of Notice of Amendments,” he said.

Mr. Ntewewe said the resumption of Parliament today should be a point where Parliament must exercise its authority to make laws as per mandated given by article 62 and 79 of the Constitution.

“Parliament remains the only body that must find common ground in cleaning the Bill by taking the views of people from both sides into account and enact provisions which are agreeable to both sides,” he said.

