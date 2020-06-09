9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Ministry of Labour Gives Chinese Firm 7 days to improve working conditions for workers

By Chief Editor
6
Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kazhiya has given the contractor China Jiangsu up to next week Friday to improve working conditions for workers on its site at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

China Jiangsu is the contractor working on the US$60 Million Multi-Facility Conference Center at the Mulungushi International Conference in Lusaka. This is in readiness for Zambia’s hosting of the Africa Union Summit in 2022.

Mr. Kazhiya gave an ultimatum to China Jiangsu when he made an impromptu visit with inspectors from his Ministry. The Permanent Secretary is not happy that workers are not provided with safety shoes at the site.

Mr. Kazhiya while on the tour of the site was told by the workers that they are not allowed to go home by management for fear of spreading Covid-19. He also learnt that the male workers were not provided with mattresses and instead sleep on rubber beds.

And in response to the ultimatum, China Jiangsu Deputy Manager Wang Shulin explained that plans are underway to buy mattresses for workers and safety shoes.

Mr. Wang promised to improve the working conditions of workers as demanded by the government.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Leave the hardworking, down to earth Chinese Zambians. It is better to give 7 days ultimatum to lazy Lozi and my fellow Luapulan workers and there MPs.
    Chinese are the first hardworking tribe in Zambia.

    3
    1

  3. CHINESE 7 DAYS ? WHAT ABOUT THE INDIANS WHO YOUR OFFICE HAS CONSTANTLY SHIELDED, OUR LABOUR LAWS IN ZAMBIA ARE EXTREMELY WEAK AND PATHETIC PEOPLE IN THOSE OFFICES NEVER SERIOUS

    1

