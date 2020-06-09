9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Feature Politics Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume today.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs Cecilia Mbewe said, in an issued a statement that the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, which adjourned Sine die on 18th March, 2020 was due to resume on Tuesday, 9th June, 2020 at 1430 Hours.

Mrs. Mbewe further said, in view of the public health crisis caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the suspension of admittance of visitors to the National Assembly of Zambia Public Galleries will remain in force until further notice. 

“This is a precautionary measure aimed at contributing to the national and global efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” she said.

During the meeting, several new measures in view of Coronavirus are expected to be introduced.

Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 came up at the second reading stage at the time of adjournment is expected to continue at the same stage and is likely to be at the centre of the proceeding this stint.

All Members of Parliament receive about K1,500 per sitting.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleFRA advised to revise the Maize Price Offer of K110

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of...
Read more
Headlines

FRA advised to revise the Maize Price Offer of K110

Chief Editor - 0
Sub-chief Munyambala of the Kaonde speaking people in Mufumbwe district has expressed concern over the K110 price by which the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)...
Read more
Columns

Depoliticise The Gold Mining Sector

Chief Editor - 1
By Webby Banda CTPD-Senior Researcher (Extractives) The first step in crafting a formidable Gold game plan should be to depoliticize the sub-sector. It is important...
Read more
Headlines

Court of Appeal Takes Strong Exception to the Commentaries on Vedanta vs ZCCM-IH

Chief Editor - 0
The Judiciary has observed with concern the running commentaries that have been made on a matter that is sub judice. Chief Registrar of the Judiciary...
Read more
Headlines

We will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions-Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu says his government will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions. The President says there...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

12 UPND Officials in Kitwe Detained by Police for illegal Gathering

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
12 officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe have been detained by Police in connection with illegal gathering. Five officials led...
Read more

I will continue defending President Lungu-Bowman

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 32
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has vowed to continue protecting President Edgar Lungu against what he termed as unfair criticisms from some quarters. Mr Lusambo...
Read more

Stop Harassing Me in the Night, I have No Powers to Issue Licenses to Broadcasting Stations-President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 46
President Edgar Lungu has refused to intervene in the closure of Prime Television and help reopen the private TV station. The President says he was...
Read more

Expulsion of KBF from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party convention

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the expulsion of Kelvin Fube Bwalya from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]

Related Posts: