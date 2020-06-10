The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishop says the controversial Bill 10 should be withdrawn immediately.

ZCCB President Rt Rev. George Zulu said while Bill 10 may contain some progressive clauses, it also contains some retrogressive and highly contentious clauses.

Rev. Zulu cited clauses such as the provision for Deputy Ministers, proposed changes in the electoral system regarding Mayors, Council Chairpersons, Members of Parliament and the President, and the proposed revision of the composition of Cabinet as some of the most contentious clauses.

“We hereby make our earnest appeal to the conscience of ALL Members of Parliament across the political divide to respect the will of the majority Zambians and immediately withdraw the said Bill 10 from the floor of the House,” he said.

Rev. Lungu who is also Bishop of Chipata Diocese said instead of bringing Zambians together for a common cause, Bill 10 has further polarized them.

“As we have said before, the making of a people-driven constitution that would stand the test of time calls for a spirit of dialogue with all stakeholders.”

Rev. Lungu said the Catholic Church firmly believes that any legitimate process of making, reviewing and amending the supreme law of the land ought to be premised on a process that is widely inclusive, transparent, accountable and anchored on consensus building rather than partisan interests.

“Unfortunately, what we have observed with regard to Bill 10 is that, the process that was undertaken lacked genuine consensus and has become a source of division in the country,” he said.

Rev. Lungu has since urged the people of Zambia not to lose hope.

“We genuinely believe the words of our Lord Jesus Christ that those who hunger and thirst for justice will in the end be satisfied! We further call on all well-meaning and God-fearing Zambians to pray that the Almighty God, not only blesses this nation but also … Zet justice flow like a river and integrity tike an unfailing stream” (Amos 5:24).”

