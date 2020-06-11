Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not inciting the youths in Zambia to rise against President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Mr Hichilema says Zambian youths do not need to be incited by anyone as they feel the pain of President Lungu’s misrule.

He said no one should accuse him of inciting the youths especially that the youths themselves have started voicing out their misgivings about PF on social media.

Mr Hichilema was speaking Wednesday evening when he featured on a live SABC TV programme called the Globe via Skype.

He said the youths of Zambia are already agitated by the widespread corruption and preference of foreign owned businesses by those in authorities.

“What we have is a situation where our young people feel cheated. They feel used and pretty much dumped. There is no one who is inciting them to protest, they do not to be incited by anyone. These are adults, they gave low transitioned into adulthood and they are able to make up their own minds,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema also condemned some government officials for attempting to stifle freedom of expression.

He said Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s threats on young people for expressing themselves is uncalled for.

The UPND leader said there are many issues that Zambians are facing and government should work towards addressing them.

On the gold issue, Mr Hichilema said Zambians should be allowed to benefit from the country’s gold resources.

