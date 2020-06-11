9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 11, 2020
I am not inciting any youths to rise against PF government-HH

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not inciting the youths in Zambia to rise against President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Mr Hichilema says Zambian youths do not need to be incited by anyone as they feel the pain of President Lungu’s misrule.

He said no one should accuse him of inciting the youths especially that the youths themselves have started voicing out their misgivings about PF on social media.

Mr Hichilema was speaking Wednesday evening when he featured on a live SABC TV programme called the Globe via Skype.

He said the youths of Zambia are already agitated by the widespread corruption and preference of foreign owned businesses by those in authorities.

“What we have is a situation where our young people feel cheated. They feel used and pretty much dumped. There is no one who is inciting them to protest, they do not to be incited by anyone. These are adults, they gave low transitioned into adulthood and they are able to make up their own minds,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema also condemned some government officials for attempting to stifle freedom of expression.

He said Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s threats on young people for expressing themselves is uncalled for.

The UPND leader said there are many issues that Zambians are facing and government should work towards addressing them.

On the gold issue, Mr Hichilema said Zambians should be allowed to benefit from the country’s gold resources.

11 COMMENTS

  1. No matter what happens it will still be the fault of UPND even the Coronavirus is because of UPND
    PF must be kicked out and NO to BILL 10 or Zambia dies

    6

  2. ELEMENTS INCITING ZAMBIANS:
    UNEXPLAINED GASSING,
    FREEDOM OF SPEECH,
    CORRUPTION,
    LACK OF INTEGRITY IN SOME MINISTER,
    DEPRECIATED KWACHA,
    UNEMPLOYMENT, ETC….

    4

  3. Indeed, the government needs to listen more and work towards addressing the cry of the youth. Its not fair to deny this large population segment opportunities to grow. Its in fact a time bomb. These politicians think improving only their children s lives is way to go are actually creating a dangerous future for them

  4. The incoming President shouldn’t have used word corruption or even promote name of that thug minister of Lusaka gangsters.I
    The incoming President should have focused on Gold, that is the winning story, not these whi mp.

  5. Edgar Lungu has failed and that’s what is inciting not only youth but almost all Zambians to rise against PF government.

    Stop blaming my Bally and your Bally. Bally is innocent and he will fix it.

    PF must go

  6. The same way he rushes to foreign land to cry is the same way he will again sell out his country to foreigners if given chance to rule.
    Why isn’t the bally commenting on the results of the by election? If upnd is so popular why have they failed to win a single by election yesterday? Ati bally bally, amafi yeka yeka fye

    1
    2

  7. To all the comments above from the out of touch diasporans who are no longer zambian and can’t vote, if as you claim pf must go , please explain the recent by election results. I ask this because if truly people want us gone, we wouldn’t have won all by elections. Please concentrate on your lives in diaspora wiping old people’s backsides. This is governance we are talking not amafi

    3

  9. A very mature presentation of facts. Indeed no one needs to be insighted by anyone most of the youths feel left out, all programs designed by the PF supposedly for the youths are taken up by the PF caders and those with genuine and good ideas are left out. The only people enjoying are PF caders so why should others sit by and watch their lives wasting away? The effort from the youths are there but they are working in a time that the system has become so hard and full of corruption such that there efforts seem to amount to nothing, the environment for business is not favorable for them. The youths feel cheated because no pronouncements made by the PF prior to them taking government has been fruitful, an all government keeps giving are excuses rather than corrective actions and solutions to…

  10. Contd: and all government keeps giving are excuses rather than corrective actions and solutions to problems prevalent and real to all. If government ever needed the resources to work with it would be the youths that stand ready to work and that time is now, so if government shuts them out don’t expect any favors from the youths when your time of need comes.

  11. Why does lungu associate ones displeasure channelled through peacfull protest as wanting to overthrow or rise up against him ???

    Does lungu think he is God and no one can or should hold peacfull protest as a complaint ???

    Lungu and PF think because they have built infrastructure , in the process indebting Zambia for generations BTW , Zambians owe lungu their vote and must vote for him, that is lungus problem.

    In any case , given those billions , even my garden boy can do a better job , I am certain about that.

    Lungu , we have not forgotten about the gassing of our people, 50 innocent souls were murdered. They deserve accountability.

