The Patriotic Front (PF) seeks to be joined to a petition where a Legal advocate wants the Constitutional court to order for the deregistration of all political parties that have not been allegedly practicing democratic tenets.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has asked the Constitutional Court to join the PF to the matter as an interested party.
Mr. Mwila has based the application on grounds that his party might be affected by the out come of the petition.
The Constitutional Court has already joined the United Party for National Development -UPND to the petition.
Livingstone Magistrate, Benjamin Mwelwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking the deregistration of political parties that have not held party conventions since 2016, as required by the Constitution.
He has relied on article 60 sub- article two clause “D”of the Republican Constitution.
