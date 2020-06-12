Operations at the Football House were on 11 June 2020 partially paralyzed after officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission raided the offices.

The DEC officers descended on the institution Thursday afternoon and got away with a laptop and CPU from the office of the General Secretary Adrian Kashala and a desktop from his personal assistant.

FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the development and said FAZ officials fully cooperated with the DEC officers and have pledged full compliance with the law enforcement agencies.

Mungala said officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission presented a search warrant looking for drugs and narcotics and other related substances.

He said FAZ is however disturbed by the nature of the operations conducted by DEC especially that it has set the benchmark of conducting its business above board.

“As FAZ we wish to reiterate that we operate on an open door policy and remain available to whoever wishes to seek information within the law”, said Mungala.

