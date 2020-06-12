9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 12, 2020
General News

Oxfam donates K1 million to COVID19 Response

By Chief Editor
Oxfam has joined government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Zambia through a donation of 1 Million Kwacha to support risk communication and public health promotion.

Oxfam has contributed 80 Megaphones, 50 pedal-operated handwashing buckets and 135 dignity kits, production of IEC materials and airtime on radio stations across the country.

The Megaphones will support public health promotion in communities while the handwashing buckets will be distributed to schools on the Copperbelt, Central and Lusaka Provinces.

Further, to lessen the care burden and ensure safeguarding, the dignity kits will go to female patients in isolation and treatment facilities.

Speaking when receiving the donations, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary – Administration Ms Kakulubelwa Mulalelo commended Oxfam for its efforts in partnering with government to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Zambia.

She said the ministry will ensure that the donated items reach the intended beneficiaries.

Oxfam in Zambia Country Director Dailes Judge said, “Today we are pleased to complement government efforts in fighting the coronavirus by contributing 80 megaphones, 135 dignity kits and 50 pedal handwashing basins and K60,000 worth of radio airtime. This is in addition to printing IEC materials and public health promotion messaging on community radio stations across the country. All the efforts are worth 1 Million Kwacha.”

Ms Judge said that at the global level Oxfam is working with multilateral institutions to restructure debt and develop significant stimulus packages that ensure that governments including Zambia do not contract more debt as a result of the pandemic.

Oxfam in Zambia works with smallholder farmers, resource governance and accountability, women’s rights and humanitarian interventions.

Related Posts: