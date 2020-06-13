9.5 C
Saturday, June 13, 2020
DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

By sports
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday.

DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon where they confiscated computers from FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala’s office.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission through the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) on 11th June, 2020 conducted an operation at the Football Association of Zambia as part of ongoing investigations involving Mr. Adrian Kashala,” DEC spokesperson Theresa Katongo said.

“Mr Kashala is being investigated for obtaining pecuniary advantage and money laundering.

“As part of investigations, the Commission seized a laptop and Central Processing Unit (CPU) to help with investigations.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the Commission remains committed to executing its duties in a fair and professional manner.”

