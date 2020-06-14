The Football Association of Zambia has warned clubs they could face penalties for failing to adhere to the team training ban in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

FAZ says it has information some league clubs are abrogating the full team training ban as Football House lobbies health authorities to restart the league in July behind closed doors.

“The FAZ Chief Executive Officer (Adrian Kashala) says punishment will be meted out on erring members with the docking of points being one of the options,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“Kashala has however assured the football family that engagements with the Ministry of Sports and Health have yielded positive results with a possibility of football returning soon.”

FAZ has stated that it plans to lift the full-training ban two weeks before the official restart of the 2019/2020 season.

The FAZ league has been on emergency recess since early March when the Covid-19 pandemic was declared by health officials.

