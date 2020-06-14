Today’s Scripture

“…Do not be afraid; you will not be put to shame. Do not fear disgrace; you will not be humiliated. You will forget the shame of your youth and remember no more the reproach…”

(Isaiah 54:4, NIV)

Shame Off You

Shame is one of the enemy’s favorite tools. Starting in our childhoods, he will remind you of every mistake and every failure you’ve ever made, saying “Shame on you” even about things that weren’t your fault. As adults, “Shame on you” plays over and over in our thoughts. If you fell back into a bad habit, you told yourself, “Shame on you.” If you went through a divorce, the message is “Shame on you.” Shame causes us to feel guilty and unworthy, as though we don’t deserve to be blessed.

But today’s Scripture speaks of how God has removed our shame. Whether it was your fault or somebody else’s fault, you don’t have to carry the heavy load of guilt, or beat yourself up over past mistakes, or feel wrong on the inside. When the enemy says, “Shame on you,” God says, “Shame off you. I’ve forgiven you. I’ve redeemed you. I’ve made you valuable.” Your worth comes from your Creator.

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You that You have removed my shame, and You have defeated the enemy who accuses me. Thank You that You have forgiven me of my past mistakes and released me from the guilt. I declare ‘Shame off me!’ to whatever tries to make me feel unworthy. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

