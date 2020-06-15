One covid-19 related death has been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bring the cumulative number of deaths to 11 in the country.

And Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last seven days recorded 182 new coronavirus cases out of 9,725 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said the one death recorded is from Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu involving one of the first nine cases recorded and the patient had an underlying medical condition.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said the one death recorded brings the cumulative number of deaths to 11 while the cumulative number of cases is now 1,382 out of 45,248 tests conducted so far.

Dr Chilufya who recently recovered from the pandemic said out of the 182 cases recorded, 26 were Community members, 17 contacts to known cases, 36 from facility based surveillance, 54 from mass careening and 44 from points of entry.

He said 154 patients from isolation facilities have been discharged in the last seven days bringing the number of recoveries to 1,142.

Dr Chilufya added that all the patients in the facilities remain stable.

[Read 408 times, 408 reads today]