9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines

182 New COVID-19 Cases recorded in last 7 days as death toll rise to 11

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines 182 New COVID-19 Cases recorded in last 7 days as death toll...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

One covid-19 related death has been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bring the cumulative number of deaths to 11 in the country.

And Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last seven days recorded 182 new coronavirus cases out of 9,725 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said the one death recorded is from Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu involving one of the first nine cases recorded and the patient had an underlying medical condition.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said the one death recorded brings the cumulative number of deaths to 11 while the cumulative number of cases is now 1,382 out of 45,248 tests conducted so far.

Dr Chilufya who recently recovered from the pandemic said out of the 182 cases recorded, 26 were Community members, 17 contacts to known cases, 36 from facility based surveillance, 54 from mass careening and 44 from points of entry.

He said 154 patients from isolation facilities have been discharged in the last seven days bringing the number of recoveries to 1,142.

Dr Chilufya added that all the patients in the facilities remain stable.

[Read 408 times, 408 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGovernment calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License
Next articleMovie Review : Da 5 Bloods

7 COMMENTS

  2. A special appeal to our honorable minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. We have seen that you have allowed Schools and other institutions of learning to reopen so that pupils in the examination classes and final year students should continue with their studies. These have been allowed to meet full schedules according to the timetables available. But Churches which are similar to learning institutions have been allowed only one hour. Yet in most cased we have even put in place better sanitary measures that most Schools. Why giving us just one hour of worship. Please consider allocating more time to Churches as well and do not allow the devil to run away with the gospel. Other Churches like the S.D.A.s have stopped meeting altogether. Please give us more time.

    1

  3. Good to see the Doc well recovered and back to work again. It’s now 3 months since some so called “experts” predicted a catastrophe but things are still clearly under control. The virus is overrated and our capacity to handle it underrated. The 11 deaths are unfortunate but it makes no sense to vaccinate 17 million healthy people when most of those infected will naturally recover without any particular treatment.

  4. In China the cases are beginning to rise again. In Brazil & South Africa it is the same . South Africa is even thinking of closing schools thta were recently opened because some teachers have been found the be positive. Zambia must be very careful about re-opening the churches for longer periods let alone opening bars. Ala twalafwa !

  5. Ifwe ba JW we do not go to the Kingdom halls. We have accepted the new normal with the use of technology. It is working. Just adapt.

  7. This man has been cleared by ACC already?
    Criminals holding onto power and they want us to take them serious.

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

staff - 0

Movie Review : Da 5 Bloods

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a new joint: the story of four African American Vets - Paul...
Read more
Headlines

182 New COVID-19 Cases recorded in last 7 days as death toll rise to 11

Chief Editor - 7
One covid-19 related death has been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bring the cumulative number of deaths to 11 in the...
Read more
Economy

Government calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License

Chief Editor - 7
The government has encouraged players in the telecommunication sector with the capacity to participate in setting up a fourth mobile service provider to take...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10-Ndoyi

Chief Editor - 12
Outspoken Youth leader Prince Ndoyi says Republican President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10 as he has left the...
Read more
General News

The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled

Chief Editor - 4
The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police arrest Man who went on Shooting Rampage that ended the life of his Ex-Girlfriend

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Police in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka's Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot...
Read more

Zambia asks Paris Club for suspension of debt payments until December

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Zambia has asked the Paris Club of creditor nations to let it suspend principal and interest payments on debts to all its official creditors...
Read more

It’s the Constitutional Court that ordered Government and ECZ to allow Prisoners to Vote

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube has said that it was not the idea of government for inmates to start voting, but that of the...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo launches K400,000 Economic Empowerment Fund for Kabushi taxi drivers

Headlines editor - 59
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on Saturday announced the setting up of an Economic Empowerment Fund targeted at taxi drivers in his constituency. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 408 times, 408 reads today]

Related Posts: