One covid-19 related death has been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bring the cumulative number of deaths to 11 in the country.
And Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last seven days recorded 182 new coronavirus cases out of 9,725 tests conducted.
Dr Chilufya said the one death recorded is from Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu involving one of the first nine cases recorded and the patient had an underlying medical condition.
Updating the nation on COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said the one death recorded brings the cumulative number of deaths to 11 while the cumulative number of cases is now 1,382 out of 45,248 tests conducted so far.
Dr Chilufya who recently recovered from the pandemic said out of the 182 cases recorded, 26 were Community members, 17 contacts to known cases, 36 from facility based surveillance, 54 from mass careening and 44 from points of entry.
He said 154 patients from isolation facilities have been discharged in the last seven days bringing the number of recoveries to 1,142.
Dr Chilufya added that all the patients in the facilities remain stable.
We are have moved on doc….as await the opening of bars..
A special appeal to our honorable minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. We have seen that you have allowed Schools and other institutions of learning to reopen so that pupils in the examination classes and final year students should continue with their studies. These have been allowed to meet full schedules according to the timetables available. But Churches which are similar to learning institutions have been allowed only one hour. Yet in most cased we have even put in place better sanitary measures that most Schools. Why giving us just one hour of worship. Please consider allocating more time to Churches as well and do not allow the devil to run away with the gospel. Other Churches like the S.D.A.s have stopped meeting altogether. Please give us more time.
Good to see the Doc well recovered and back to work again. It’s now 3 months since some so called “experts” predicted a catastrophe but things are still clearly under control. The virus is overrated and our capacity to handle it underrated. The 11 deaths are unfortunate but it makes no sense to vaccinate 17 million healthy people when most of those infected will naturally recover without any particular treatment.
In China the cases are beginning to rise again. In Brazil & South Africa it is the same . South Africa is even thinking of closing schools thta were recently opened because some teachers have been found the be positive. Zambia must be very careful about re-opening the churches for longer periods let alone opening bars. Ala twalafwa !
Ifwe ba JW we do not go to the Kingdom halls. We have accepted the new normal with the use of technology. It is working. Just adapt.
Do not make a mistake of opening bars!
This man has been cleared by ACC already?
Criminals holding onto power and they want us to take them serious.
PF must go!