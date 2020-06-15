Some bars and night club owners in Lusaka have opened their businesses in defiance of government stance on the operations of such businesses.

In the face of what they see as unequal treatment after President Edgar Lungu allowed other businesses to reopen, some of the bars are taking a defiant stand.

President Lungu has loosened restrictions by allowing restaurants, Casinos, Cinemas and Gymnasiums to operate normally subject to them following the public health measures such as sanitizing, social distancing and washing hands.

Bar and night club owners feel this is unfair and have accused the Government of favoring foreign entities at the expense of local businesses that provide employment to thousands of Zambians.

A check in selected townships of Lusaka found bars operating normally with cars parked without any observance to public health measures such as social distancing.

Secretary General of the Bars and Night Clubs Association of Zambia Edmond Lifwekelo on 12th June 2020 urged his members to go ahead and reopen their businesses if Authorities continue to be silence on their plea to allow them to operate normally.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo however advised Bar Owners to ignore the call by the Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia for them to reopen their businesses.

Mrs Katongo said this act would be against regulation number 10 of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22, as the restriction has not yet been lifted.

She called on bar owners to remain patient so as to allow authorities to guide them on when they should open their business premises.

