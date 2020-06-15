The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services says it is unfortunate that the government has not listened fully to the demands of the people but only attempted to listen in Bill 10 under the Gazette Notice published on 12 June, 2020.

GEARS Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says other than the Bill 10 objects remaining the same and the numerous typos in the regazetted amendments; it contains only about 5 changes to the contentious issues.

Mr Chipenzi says these include removal of a coalition government, removal of the 3 year term for an inheritor of a presidential term, retention of 14 days to hear and determine a presidential petition, retention of parliamentary approval to contraction of loans, agreements, contracts and treaties and retention of a clause on retirees to remain on payroll until paid their dues.

He said the rest remains the same way they are presented in the original Bill 10 such as public officers to resign 2 years before an election when they want to participate in elective politics; ministers to remain in office until the next general election; president to create, divide a province without parliament approval as prescribed.

Mr Chipenzi said others include the composition of Parliament to be relegated to subsidiary legislation to be determined by a party with majority in Parliament; parliament never to dissolve on its own as is provided currently under Art 81(3);

“The mayors/chairpersons and their deputies to be elected by their fellow Councilors and their term of office reduced, for mayors/chairpersons, to 21/2 years; chiefs to be recognised either by custom, tradition and culture or by the President (confusion in the making”, said Mr Chipenzi.

He said Ministers and members of parliament to be back into councils as Councilors; bloated government still retained with the inclusion of deputy ministers, provincial ministers, Chief whip of the ruling party.

Mr Chipenzi noted that the President has been empowered to effect appointment despite parliament refusal or delay to ratify the nominee and the constitutional directive for the President to refer such a refusal or delay to Constitutional Court deleted.

“The definition of a chief now includes those chiefs only recognised by government and not custom, culture and traditions, and above all, Article 52 remains repealed that empowers individuals to petition the lodgment of a petition against unqualified candidate after nominations, among many undemocratic articles”, he added.

He said in essence, the regazetted amendments/changes have changed nothing to the Bill to say the least.

Mr Chipenzi said withdrawing is the answer if truly this government means well on this Bill 10 saying Zambians can’t continue with this drama, fiasco and chaos associated with the Bill 10 which is embarrassing.

