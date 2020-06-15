9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Chabinga: Teams Need A Month To Prepare for League Restart

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chabinga: Teams Need A Month To Prepare for League Restart
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says teams need at least one month to prepare for the resumption of the disrupted 2019/20 season.

The FAZ league has been on emergency recess since early March when the Covid-19 pandemic was declared by health officials.

FAZ has hinted that clubs may be given not more than two weeks to train before the league restarts as proposed in July.

“It is more like we were in the offseason; Players have stayed almost three months without playing so they need adequate preparations. We need at least one month for us to get prepared,” Chabinga said.

The Kalampa trainer said it would be unfortunate if clubs were to be given less than a month to prepare for the league.

“If we get less training time it will be like madalas. This is football and people will be expecting a lot from us. There is no way players can be training alone without competing with each other. You know football is about competing,” Chabinga said.

The ex-Zambia defender admitted that it has been tough for him to monitor players during the covid-19 induced recess.

“Ours is not a fully professional league. Our players do not have facilities for training in their homes like treadmills or other equipment. It has been very difficult to monitor players I am telling you,” Chabinga said.

Nkana, the record league champions, are in contention for the 13th FAZ Super Division title.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleI’ll resign if Rejected Clauses by Zambians are Included in the Constitution Amendment Bill-Mumbi Phiri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chabinga: Teams Need A Month To Prepare for League Restart

Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says teams need at least one month to prepare for the resumption of the disrupted...
Read more
Feature Politics

I’ll resign if Rejected Clauses by Zambians are Included in the Constitution Amendment Bill-Mumbi Phiri

Chief Editor - 9
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has promised to resign if the Clauses that have been rejected by Zambians will be included in the...
Read more
General News

Bars and Night Clubs Open in Lusaka in Defiance of Government Stance

Chief Editor - 4
Some bars and night club owners in Lusaka have opened their businesses in defiance of government stance on the operations of such businesses. In the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Bill 10: Government has not listened fully to the demands of the people-Chipenzi

Chief Editor - 5
The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services says it is unfortunate that the government has not listened fully to the demands of the people but...
Read more
Columns

Re-Gazetting of Bill 10 with Amendments: The Law and its Implication

Chief Editor - 4
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction On 21st June, 2019, the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 was gazetted which paved way for its tabling...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Warns Training Ban Dodgers

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Football Association of Zambia has warned clubs they could face penalties for failing to adhere to the team training ban in the midst...
Read more

Football Fans Group Urges For League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has asked the Government to allow the resumption of football. The coronavirus outbreak has halted football in Zambia for...
Read more

Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league resumes in July after...
Read more

DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

Feature Sports sports - 12
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday. DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: