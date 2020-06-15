9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
Economy

Government calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License

By Chief Editor
36 views
6
Economy Government calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has encouraged players in the telecommunication sector with the capacity to participate in setting up a fourth mobile service provider to take part in a bid to obtain a license.

This follows the failure by Uzi Mobile Zambia Limited to start operating as a fourth mobile service provider after being awarded a license by ZICTA.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says government’s policy remains the same of promoting competition in the telecommunication sector.

The Transport and Communications Minister said this on Sunday evening when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme hosted by Caesar Sindele.

Hon Kafwaya said his ministry has already communicated with ZICTA to go back to the market and identify another player to bit for the establishment of the fourth mobile service provider.

“ZICTA awarded a license to Uzi Mobile to become a fourth mobile service provider. And I must mention here Caesar (the host) that on two occasions, Uzi was given extensions but failed to start operating in line with the license it was awarded. Uzi is not coming back because it failed to start operating during the time it was given,” said the Minister.

He said it is for this reason that the government is encouraging players in this sector with capacity to start operating to take advantage and bid for the license.

Hon Kafwaya also said government is reviewing laws in the transport and communication sector in order to attract investment.

He said government wants to see a situation where the private sector participates in investing in the key sectors of the economy as this is good for national development.

Hon Kafwaya also took time to encourage the people of Zambia not to relax in adhering to the COVID-19 measures provided by the government.

He said all players in the transport sector should continue to comply with the guidelines saying Coronavirus maybe there for a long time hence the need to adopt the ‘new normal’.

[Read 265 times, 265 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10-Ndoyi

6 COMMENTS

  2. No one will bid and then when given to a foreign entity the Same people will cry ati foreigners are controlling us

    2

  4. -CEC
    – The Post News Paper
    – Prime TV station
    – Mason
    -Mwamona Investments
    Keep list…
    All Zambian owned companies being fvcked by own government.

    4

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 6

Government calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License

The government has encouraged players in the telecommunication sector with the capacity to participate in setting up a fourth...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10-Ndoyi

Chief Editor - 8
Outspoken Youth leader Prince Ndoyi says Republican President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10 as he has left the...
Read more
General News

The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled

Chief Editor - 4
The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic...
Read more
Headlines

Police arrest Man who went on Shooting Rampage that ended the life of his Ex-Girlfriend

Chief Editor - 10
Police in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka's Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot...
Read more
Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST:Good Weekend in Europe For Zambian Stars

sports - 0
Football is slowly rumbling back to life behind closed doors across the globe and we take a brief wrap at selected performances of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZCCM-IH denies selling off Ndola Lime

Economy Chief Editor - 17
ZCCM-IH has denied reports that it has sold off Ndola Lime Company. In a statement, ZCCM-IH Spokesperson Loisa Mbatha clarified that Ndola Lime Company has...
Read more

Ndola Lime fires all workers

Economy Chief Editor - 41
All workers at Ndola Lime Company Limited will lose their jobs on is 31st July 2020. According to an internal memorandum signed by the...
Read more

UZI Zambia Limited formally withdraws from the Mobile Market

Economy Chief Editor - 11
UZI Zambia Limited has formally written to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) informing them that they will not be entering the...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic has led to increased youth Unemployment in the COMESA region

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa-COMESA- Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased youth unemployment in the COMESA...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 265 times, 265 reads today]

Related Posts: