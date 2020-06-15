The government has encouraged players in the telecommunication sector with the capacity to participate in setting up a fourth mobile service provider to take part in a bid to obtain a license.

This follows the failure by Uzi Mobile Zambia Limited to start operating as a fourth mobile service provider after being awarded a license by ZICTA.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says government’s policy remains the same of promoting competition in the telecommunication sector.

The Transport and Communications Minister said this on Sunday evening when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme hosted by Caesar Sindele.

Hon Kafwaya said his ministry has already communicated with ZICTA to go back to the market and identify another player to bit for the establishment of the fourth mobile service provider.

“ZICTA awarded a license to Uzi Mobile to become a fourth mobile service provider. And I must mention here Caesar (the host) that on two occasions, Uzi was given extensions but failed to start operating in line with the license it was awarded. Uzi is not coming back because it failed to start operating during the time it was given,” said the Minister.

He said it is for this reason that the government is encouraging players in this sector with capacity to start operating to take advantage and bid for the license.

Hon Kafwaya also said government is reviewing laws in the transport and communication sector in order to attract investment.

He said government wants to see a situation where the private sector participates in investing in the key sectors of the economy as this is good for national development.

Hon Kafwaya also took time to encourage the people of Zambia not to relax in adhering to the COVID-19 measures provided by the government.

He said all players in the transport sector should continue to comply with the guidelines saying Coronavirus maybe there for a long time hence the need to adopt the ‘new normal’.

[Read 265 times, 265 reads today]