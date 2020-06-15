Outspoken Youth leader Prince Ndoyi says Republican President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10 as he has left the process to be driven by stakeholders without interfering with the content.
And Ndoyi says it is time to make progress as regards the mixed member provision included in Bill 10 saying those who absconded their responsibilities at NDF process do not have new ideas apart from finding faults in the Bill.
He wondered what new ideas would come form their proposed constituent Assembly when in fact the National Democratic Forum was an all inclusive platform which they deliberately chose to stay away and misled people.
“So we want to comfort President Edgar Lungu that in so far as fulfilling all righteousness on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10, and he can sleep with a free conscious at night on Bill 10. He has left the process to be driven by stakeholders and has at no point hinted any hidden personal desires.
“I want to use the words of Hon. Given Lubinda, that the train has left the station and those that chose to come late when the train was waiting for them for 42 months, can chance the next train. Who knows, we may have another window of opportunity,” he said.
Ndoyi said as advocates of Bill 10, they will continue to sensitize people across the country so as to ensure that the real issues are brought out as opposed to malice and propaganda being spread by those opposed to the enactment of the Bill.
“As Bill 10 Advocates, we are just preparing ourselves to go to Monze as an entry point into Southern Province to distribute local language material which we have translated into 7 local languages in sensitizing the people on Bill 10. We finished Eastern province and partly Muchinga.
“We want to do this before Parliament tables the Bill and hopefully even after to remove the contamination from the people. We welcome government’s decision to gazette the position of government on Bill 10. Let’s see now whose telling lies. We cannot have a country whose primary source of information is speculation and propaganda,” he said.
And Ndoyi has expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Information for failing to enlighten people on the contents of Bill 10 saying the Ministry with all it’s resources at it’s disposal had allowed propaganda and lies to out run the facts on the contents of the Bill.
“I also want to express my disappointment with the Ministry of Information which had lamentably failed to adequately inform and educate the people on Bill 10. With all the resource and infrastructure we have let the lies carry the day. Propaganda has travelled faster than the entire Ministry of Information. They can do better. ZNBC has failed to provide platforms to engage to the citizenry on Bill 10, hence the opposition narrative has contaminated people,” he said.
If only.
NDF exposed the fooolishness in PF, how did Mulyokela find himself as a delegate when his Party isn’t registered? Christian Democratic Alliance is illegal yet it was represented. Don’t waste our time on useless debates. Just do what you want and satisfy your ego
The contaminated prince by PF regime can not see beyond the temporary comforts he receives from PF. The prince without royalty in his misguided illusions has nursed a belief that the recent expressions of concern of Bill 10 from the Zambian clergy is false, the civil society apprehensions with Bill 10 is unfounded too. Well, LAZ too, the custodians and defender of laws in Zambia among others have said Bill 10 is retrogressive and added to that all opposition parties in Zambia are against Bill 10. You are the only one contaminated with PF and Bill 10 and your Lubinda. Shame on you.
Very refreshing to read something objective for a change.
The love of money will drive the unpricipled to sell even their children for a bit of money. That is the case with the likes of ndoyi, ntewewe etc
Bill 10 is driven by i motives.
And its a joke to say that lungu has left the process to stakeolders. Why have independent and opposition MPs been offered bribes and government positions to vote for it?
Bill 10 is not even worth the paper it is printed on! Its only fit for the manure pile. The NDF was a waste of taxpayers’ money!
Japan refutes donating bicycles to Zambia Police.
Shame
Young man!!! Well spoken!!
Its also funny that someone even suggest that lungu can sleep with a clear conscience.
1. 42 fire wheeburrows for 42 million
2. Overpriced ambulances
3. Theft of social cash transfer
4. Medical stores scandal
5. USD 14 million contract for supply of medical kits given to an unregistered walk in pharmacy
6. Ati japan donated bicycles – Kampyongo. No we no nothing about these bicycles – Japan. Actually we ony bought 100 – Kanganja
7. 316km road for 1.2billion USD
8. I can go on forever…
Can a man like that sleep with a clear conscience? Is it surprising that he is desperate to hold on to power? His conscience is not giving him peace and he is scared that he will either go to jail or have to flee the country.
There are certain words you can not use in the same sentence as Edgar Lungu.
Conscience.
Moral.
Caring.
Competent.
Honest.
Sober.
Selfless.
Patriot.
Democracy.
Transparent.
Prudent.
Wise.
Clever.
Sane.
Humble.