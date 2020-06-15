President Edgar Lungu has encouraged Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling.

President Lungu says waste management has not only created jobs for people but is also good for protecting the environment.

Speaking when he toured companies that are recycling plastic products President Lungu said it is good that some companies are manufacturing products for export out of used plastic products and other waste materials.

He said it is in this vein that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission -CEEC – and Banks should consider funding businesses involved in the recycling of waste.

President Lungu said this is because companies involved have shown that they are able to make profit.

The Head of State later visited Chunga Dump site in Lusaka were he interacted with Scavengers.

At the site, the President directed that the waste pickers who are working in groups be given protective clothing.

And one of the waste pickers, Mary Mumba thanked government for connecting the women groups to big companies where they are selling the waste.

Mrs. Mumba said through this work she and other women have been able to take their children to school.

She thanked President Lungu for visiting the women groups at Chunga dump site despite many looking down on them as just mare scavengers.

