Monday, June 15, 2020
President Lungu encourages Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling

By Chief Editor
8
President Edgar Lungu has encouraged Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling.

President Lungu says waste management has not only created jobs for people but is also good for protecting the environment.

Speaking when he toured companies that are recycling plastic products President Lungu said it is good that some companies are manufacturing products for export out of used plastic products and other waste materials.

He said it is in this vein that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission -CEEC – and Banks should consider funding businesses involved in the recycling of waste.

President Lungu said this is because companies involved have shown that they are able to make profit.

The Head of State later visited Chunga Dump site in Lusaka were he interacted with Scavengers.

At the site, the President directed that the waste pickers who are working in groups be given protective clothing.

And one of the waste pickers, Mary Mumba thanked government for connecting the women groups to big companies where they are selling the waste.

Mrs. Mumba said through this work she and other women have been able to take their children to school.

She thanked President Lungu for visiting the women groups at Chunga dump site despite many looking down on them as just mare scavengers.

8 COMMENTS

  1. Only the wise can see assets in waste. Well said my president. The waste industry is worth billions in the world. Where are our local business men and women ?

    2
    5

  4. His daughter is dealing in mukula logs and he wants some citizens to take opportunities in waste.

    Give them necessary tools and technology to handle this waste management business ventures.

    PF must go!

    1

  5. Gold for foreigners, waste including plastics, bottles and Black Mountain for Zambians. You need to work very hard as a Scavenger to make money. The term Scavengers iliko bad

    3

  6. While Lungu explores how to best steal from citizens, he wants us to focus on rubbish collection.

    This is the same man that prays with one eye open.

    By the time people say Amen, they find that money is missing.

    Imagine these thieves have been mining gold under cover for ages. They can not even pay retirees.

    On top of that, the Euro bonds are not accounted for. Billions of USD vanished in thin air.

    Enough is enough.

    1

  7. Why dont you send your children to Chunga to become scavengers and collect rubbish for a living.

    Give people decent jobs!!!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

