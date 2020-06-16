The Association of Catholic Parliamentarians has said that it is regrettable that some views expressed by the Conference of Catholic Bishops in the statement on amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 were a product of misinformation and appealed to the Conference of Catholic Bishops to give correct information on Bill 10 and provide the necessary leadership.

Association Chairperson Prof. Luo said that such misinformation, if not properly handled, has the capacity to divide a country celebrated to be peaceful.

Professor Luo said that it was expected that the Catholic Bishops would consult the catholic Parliamentarians as Members of Parliament to explain Bill 10 clearly before they issued any statement.

Professor Luo said that Bill 10 has been misunderstood because most people do not take time to read and understand the bill but base their contributions from what someone wrote or said on the bill.

Professor LUO has encouraged Zambians to take time to read and understand the bill to ensure that they make informed comments on the bill.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Prof Luo said issues that the government put in Bill 10 were agreed upon by a large community of eminent persons at the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) shunned by the Catholic Bishops.

Besides the resolution made at the NDF, Prof. Luo recalled, the Siavonga declaration by party Secretary-General was also incorporated in Bill 10.

Prof. Luo said that had the Bishops accepted to attend the dialogue forum, their voice could have been incorporated in Bill 10 which the Minister of Justice Given Lubinda presented to Parliament.

Prof. Luo said after the first reading, Bill 10 was subjected to the parliamentary select committee where further scrutiny was made, adding that people from all walks of life made submissions of various issues which they not only agreed but also agreed with the government.

To prove the people that the government means well on the constitution-making process, Prof. Luo suggested all the recommendations except a few were taken on board and the government had all the proposed amendments gazetted for the people to see.

She said that all the recommendations made in the gazette paper are a true copy of what the parliamentary select committee’s recommendations as obtained from the people whose submissions via their representatives.

She said the Association is consoled that some of the recommendations the government proposed in the gazette paper are acknowledged by Bishops.

She said the statement by the bishop does not represent the correct version of the bill and the recommendation.

She said the Catholic Parliamentarians are at pain to understand why the bishops calling for the withdrawal of Bill 10 whose recommendations they agree with the government.

She not only denied there is one person or a group of individuals that have to take upon themselves to popularise Bill 10 for some hidden motives but also disagreed with the bishops that Bill 10 contains some retrogressive clauses.

She said at no time did the government either by itself or through its representatives manipulate the content of the constitution.

Vice Chairperson Given Lubinda has challenged those stating that the publication of amendments to bill 10 as illegal to present the illegalities. Mr. Lubinda, who is also Justice Minister, said no law has been broken through gazetting the amendments to bill 10.

He said there is no law that prohibits the publication of an amendment that is to be presented.

