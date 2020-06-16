PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says government is aware of challenges affecting most schools in the country.

Mrs. Phiri says government is also cognizant of the shortage of learning and teaching materials especially in peri-urban areas.

Speaking during the handover of assorted learning materials and Sports equipment to schools in Serenje Central Constituency over the weekend, Mrs. Phiri said the shortage of materials negatively affect the provision of quality education to learners.

The Deputy Secretary General has, however, said government is doing everything possible to address the challenges through the provision of learning and teaching materials.

And Serenje Central Member of Parliament Maxwell Kabanda said the donated sports equipment will go a long way in promoting physical education.

Mr. Kabanda said the equipment will also be used as a tool for talent identification among learners.

The Serenje Central lawmaker said he is grateful to government for responding positively to the cries of the people in the constituency.

He has implored the local authority to safeguard the equipment meant for community use and ensure it is used for the intended purpose.

Meanwhile, Serenje District Education Board Secretary Harry Silungwe has assured safety of the materials.

He said all schools will get their share.

