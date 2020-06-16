9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Government is aware of shortage of learning and teaching materials-Mumba phiri

By Chief Editor
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says government is aware of challenges affecting most schools in the country.

Mrs. Phiri says government is also cognizant of the shortage of learning and teaching materials especially in peri-urban areas.

Speaking during the handover of assorted learning materials and Sports equipment to schools in Serenje Central Constituency over the weekend, Mrs. Phiri said the shortage of materials negatively affect the provision of quality education to learners.

The Deputy Secretary General has, however, said government is doing everything possible to address the challenges through the provision of learning and teaching materials.

And Serenje Central Member of Parliament Maxwell Kabanda said the donated sports equipment will go a long way in promoting physical education.

Mr. Kabanda said the equipment will also be used as a tool for talent identification among learners.

The Serenje Central lawmaker said he is grateful to government for responding positively to the cries of the people in the constituency.

He has implored the local authority to safeguard the equipment meant for community use and ensure it is used for the intended purpose.

Meanwhile, Serenje District Education Board Secretary Harry Silungwe has assured safety of the materials.

He said all schools will get their share.

7 COMMENTS

  2. Overnight the world was changed due to covid. It is expected that challenges would be experienced. No one was given notice to prepare for a pandemic. We thank you for all you are doing in the education sector

  4. But madame sure,

    There has been a shortage of school essentials since you came into power.

    Have you only just realised this?

    Did you know that children are learning under mango trees coz there are no desks or buildings?

    I know elections are near, but this type of governing is very bad.

    Season of fake promises has started ka?

  5. QUOTE:The Serenje Central lawmaker said he is grateful to government for responding positively to the cries of the people in the constituency.

    THREE ARMS OF GOVERNMENT ARE THE EXECUTIVE, LEGISLATURE AND JUDICIARY, DOES THIS MP KNOW THAT HE IS Part of government? The should have said he was grateful to pf for the donation, ninshi tulekasabaila infintu so, such that people dont even know where there jurisdiction starts and where it ends?

  6. Mumbi Phiri when did she become the government spokesperson!?

    This what we call confusion in the party and government.

    PF must go!

  7. @Mandilu system , you are right on this one. Imagine Madam Mumbi Phiri had to travel all the way to Serenje so as to hijack the work of the DC and DEBS of Serenje District. Truly Madam Mumbi has a lot of time or absolutely nothing to do.

