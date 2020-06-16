Chipolopolo’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers opponent Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has given his take on the Group B draws.

Zambia and Tunisia will, together with Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea, battle for the lone top spot in Group B to advance to the final knockout round of the 2022 Qatar qualifiers.

“We know Mauritania very well, as we’ve played against them more than once. We’re also familiar with Equatorial Guinea, against whom we’re competing in the AFCON qualifiers. And we know all about the abilities of Zambia. Therefore, we need to play in a spirit of solidarity and with a strong will to qualify,” Kebaier told FIFA.com.

CAF has not yet set the fixture dates for the Qatar qualifiers that were due to begin this October and are banking on the receding of the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far seen three 2021 AFCON qualifier matches in March and June cancelled due to the prevailing disease.

Chipolopolo and Tunisia have not met since the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea that the latter won 2-1, ironically, in another Group B match.

But this will be Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea’s first competitive qualifier encounter against Chipolopolo.

