9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Tunisia Coach Gives Zambia Rating in 2022 Qatar Race

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Tunisia Coach Gives Zambia Rating in 2022 Qatar Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers opponent Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has given his take on the Group B draws.

Zambia and Tunisia will, together with Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea, battle for the lone top spot in Group B to advance to the final knockout round of the 2022 Qatar qualifiers.

“We know Mauritania very well, as we’ve played against them more than once. We’re also familiar with Equatorial Guinea, against whom we’re competing in the AFCON qualifiers. And we know all about the abilities of Zambia. Therefore, we need to play in a spirit of solidarity and with a strong will to qualify,” Kebaier told FIFA.com.

CAF has not yet set the fixture dates for the Qatar qualifiers that were due to begin this October and are banking on the receding of the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far seen three 2021 AFCON qualifier matches in March and June cancelled due to the prevailing disease.

Chipolopolo and Tunisia have not met since the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea that the latter won 2-1, ironically, in another Group B match.

But this will be Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea’s first competitive qualifier encounter against Chipolopolo.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGovernment is aware of shortage of learning and teaching materials-Mumba phiri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Tunisia Coach Gives Zambia Rating in 2022 Qatar Race

Chipolopolo's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers opponent Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has given his take on the Group...
Read more
General News

Government is aware of shortage of learning and teaching materials-Mumba phiri

Chief Editor - 8
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says government is aware of challenges affecting most schools in the country. Mrs. Phiri says government is also cognizant...
Read more
Feature Politics

ECZ Adjusts Nomination Fees for All 2021 General Elections

Chief Editor - 8
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has adjusted nomination fees for all candidates that will contest the 2021 General Elections. ECZ Chairperson Esau...
Read more
Health

Japanese government happy with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information.

Chief Editor - 8
The Japanese government says it is impressed with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information. Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi, says...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia ranked the 4th most peaceful African country behind Mauritius, Botswana, and Ghana

Chief Editor - 9
Zambia has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful country on the African continent and the 44th most peaceful country in the world as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Spanish LaLiga Gives Insight on New Normal After Weekend Return

Feature Sports sports - 1
LaLiga Managing Director Marcos Pelegrin on June 15 dated African sports journalist to give an insight into how clubs’ prepared for the resumption of...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST:Good Weekend in Europe For Zambian Stars

Feature Sports sports - 3
Football is slowly rumbling back to life behind closed doors across the globe and we take a brief wrap at selected performances of...
Read more

Chabinga: Teams Need A Month To Prepare for League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says teams need at least one month to prepare for the resumption of the disrupted 2019/20 season. The FAZ league has...
Read more

FAZ Warns Training Ban Dodgers

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Football Association of Zambia has warned clubs they could face penalties for failing to adhere to the team training ban in the midst...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: