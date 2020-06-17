UK Boris Johnson has questioned the wisdom of giving aid to Zambia and Tanzania because doing so does not help the UK in its geopolitical battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement to parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Johnson announced he would scrap the Department for International Development and hand its duties to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Announcing the merger of two government departments, the Prime Minister said it had been “right for their time” to set up the current arrangements back in 1997.
Mr Johnson said, there had been an “inherent risk” with the two separate departments, of “our left and right hands working independently”.
Mr. Johnson compared the aid money the UK gave to Zambia and Ukraine, and to Tanzania and a group of former Balkan states, adding no single independent department was “empowered to make sure whether they made sense or not”.
Mr. Johnson told MPs: “DFID outspends the Foreign Office more than four times over and yet no single decision-maker in either department is able to unite our efforts or take a comprehensive overview.
“We give as much aid to Zambia as we do to Ukraine, though the latter is vital for European security. We give ten times as much aid to Tanzania as we do to the six countries of the Western Balkans, who are acutely vulnerable to Russian meddling.”
“And, regardless of the merits of these decisions, no single department is currently empowered to judge whether they make sense or not: we tolerate an inherent risk of our left and right hands working independently.”
Charities and opposition parties accused him of “political vandalism” but Johnson said the decision would mean aid was handed out in a way that benefit’s the UK’s interests.
In Zambia and Tanzania, 60% and 36% of people live below the poverty line.
In Ukraine, this figure is just 3.8%.
In a 2002 Spectator article, Boris Johnson described Ugandans as “aids-ridden” people who can’t build their own bicyles and live in “stone age conditions “in mud huts.
He said that the UK should still be in charge of the country.
He has also called black people as “picaninnies” who have “watermelon smiles” and said that Barack Obama disliked the UK because of his Kenyan ancestry.
Mr. Johnson has been one of the targets of recent Black Lives Matter protests with demonstrators labelling him a racist.
Simply no more aid ending up in Bandit Edgar Chagwa Lungu kawalala pockets
JOHNSON please keep your covid 19 infested pound. We do not it iwe kapala.
Slave trade was abolished and Aid that has never developed any country under the sun has become a tool for racists and imperialists and modern day colonialists to twist poor countries arms !!! This is an acceptable. Zambia should start doing away with Aid cause it never develops any country. it only makes you a better beggar for life!
**Unacceptable
I quote: Charities and opposition parties accused him of “political vandalism” but Johnson said”” the decision would mean aid was handed out in a way that benefit’s the UK’s interests.””
Aid is for there interests!! Full Stop
To be honest, this has been long overdue.
Yes Britain got rich on the back of Africa and India. It took so much from us. It is still taking.
China will also get their pound of flesh.
The world is changing. There will be less and less foreign aid.
But we should not be expecting to be given handouts in this way.
The trouble is that we have thieves as leaders.
They are corrupt to the core that they are happy to give away our mines in exchange for brown envelopes.
To be honest am sick of these so called Aid to Africa. It is time our leaders wake up and make a United Africa to get rid of the inferiority complex when it comes to other continents.
PF see what you have done with your Adada? Kkk
Boris Johnson has made my day, he said Ugandans aids ridden people who can’t built their bicycles and live in mud sling huts…and picaninnies who smiles watermelons, hahahaha kikikikiki.
The boer is a hardcore racist.
Lets start thinking using our brains and not bellies, Africa can survive without AID as long as we kill corruption and selfishness that most African leaders including Zambia exhibit..
Its like your you live on the alms of your neighbor every day. Thats how Zambia is. Please wake up people of Zambia…depend on your selves.
The U.K. has heard our discussions that lungu creates funding holes by diverting cash for service delivery to pay his unemployed thugs to harass opposition and shutdown independent media while letting other thugs control public spaces depriving councils of much needed funds then waits for foreign aid to plug the holes created……
This is long overdue…. these monies have just enriched dictators and their gang of thieves like in Zambia and at the end of the day they say we do not need to be told anything we are independent countries…. All aid needs to be cut. The sooner this is done then the emperors of Africa will release that they have been walking naked.
GOOD NEWS!