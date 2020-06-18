The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has defended the move by ZESCO to terminate the Bulk Supply Agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation , CEC.

Copperbelt EAZ Chairperson, Matthews Muyembe, who is also EAZ Chairperson for Energy says ZESCO has incurred huge loses in excess of half a billion dollars due to the Bulk Supply Agreement with CEC.

According to a statement issued told ZNBC News, Mr Muyembe said the Agreement was unfair to ZESCO by providing power supply exclusivity on the Copperbelt to CEC which neglected investment in infrastructure.

He said a result of this exclusivity, ZESCO constructed a new substation at its own cost to supply the Chambeshi Economic zone,but was later fined and had to pay 10 million Dollars to CEC because ZESCO had stepped on its turf.

The Association also notes that ZESCO has spent in excess of 100 million dollars in rehabilitating and expanding the Distribution Network on the Copperbelt for retail customers that was left in a dilapidated state from the year 2000, the cost which should

ave been borne by CEC.

He said ZESCO had to pay CEC close to 12 million dollars annually, to transmit it’s own power meant for supply to Copperbelt retail consumers sitting behind the CEC owned infrastructure.

The Economics Association of Zambia further argues that CEC was not transparent on metering as they failed to provide access to its meters or metering data to show the true peak consumption by the mines.

Mr Muyembe said this meant that ZESCO was losing revenue on unaccounted for power ranging from 50 to 100MW monthly, which is equivalent to approximately 67.2 million dollars annually.

He further said ZESCO was at the same time importing power at a higher rate from other utilities in the region and selling the same to CEC at a lower rate resulting to a loss of about 120 million dollars annually.

Mr Muyembe said BSA was, therefore, unsustainable and impacted negatively on retail consumers and on the future of ZESCO as power producer.

