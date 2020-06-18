Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the two-week full-team training window before the projected July season restart is inadequate.

The league has been in recess since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in early March that has seen clubs surpass their traditional off-season break inactivity.

Clubs have also been restricted to individual training during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

“The average will determine how much time we will need to bring back our players to optimal (levels). I’m sure two weeks won’t be enough considering the of suspension,” Lwandamina told the Zambia Daily Mail.

“We will wait and see the after-effects and this will be a test to us. This has never happened before and people are assuming that all the teams were breaking the law by training.

“In my honest opinion, people should base their decision on the assumption that all the teams haven’t been training for the past three months, which is more than the official off-season break.

“So even the law-abiding teams should be considered, and if anything they were just following the presidential order by not training. Therefore, two weeks is not enough for such teams.”

With nine games left, Zesco are currently fifth on 42, Nkana sit at number four on 43 points; Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are one point behind leaders Forest on 45 points.

