President Lungu meets US Charge d’affaires to Zambia

President Edgar Lungu yesterday met United States Charge d’affaires to Zambia Mr David Young together with US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Country Director Dr Simon Agolory at a meeting attended Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti at State House.

The President and his guests discussed matters of common interest between Zambia and the US, including COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has thanked His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco for donating various medical items to Zambia.

The items donated are 500,000 face masks, 60,000 visors, 40,000 chariottes, 40,000 blouses, 2000 litres of hydro-alcoholic gels and sanitisers, 5000 boxes of Chloroquine and 1000 boxes of Azithromycin.

In his letter of gratitude to the King, the President says: “Our two countries share excellent relations as evidenced by the fruitful visit to Zambia by Your Majesty in 2017 during which we had fruitful discussions and witnessed the signing of 19 bilateral Agreements in various areas to enhance the socio-economic cooperation between our two countries.”

He adds: “This donation is yet more evidence of the generosity of Your Majesty in supporting Zambia’s socio-economic agenda. It will go a long way in assisting my country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting negatively on countries worldwide. In this regard, l wish to convey my personal gratitude and that of the people of Zambia for Your Majesty’s solidarity and continued support.”
  1. What does Zambia donate to Morroco? Can it be called excellent relation when it one sided? Rubbish, next news please!

    PF must go!

