New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba says many Zambians are surprised with the determination shown by the Patriotic Front government to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in parliament.

Dr Mumba says many Zambians do not have hope that the PF government will withdraw the Bill from Parliament despite the many calls from stakeholders to do so.

He said most people have resigned to the possibility of the PF ability to listen to them on the matter.

Dr Mumba said Zambians have now known that when it truly matters the most, the PF does not stand on the side of the people.

He said Zambians do not want this Bill and have given up because they believe that the PF will do what they want to and not what the people want.

Dr Mumba said the Bill has become impotent and if it goes to Parliament it will be a loss to the people as it will do so at the expense of peace and democracy.

He has said that the Bill instead of achieving peace for the Zambian people, it has become a possible weapon for destruction of democracy post 2021 general elections.

Dr Mumba said the reason why the PF are pushing the Bill is to showcase to the people that they have power.

He said the Bill is a dangerously divisive document that is not worth keeping in Parliament and has since urged President Lungu to withdraw the Bill from Parliament.

Dr Mumba said if God wants the PF to win the 2021 General elections, they will win even without Bill 10 but for now it should be withdrawn because their chances of winning are slim.

