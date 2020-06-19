9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambians do not want this Bill 10 and have given up-Nevers Mumba

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Zambians do not want this Bill 10 and have given up-Nevers...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba says many Zambians are surprised with the determination shown by the Patriotic Front government to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in parliament.

Dr Mumba says many Zambians do not have hope that the PF government will withdraw the Bill from Parliament despite the many calls from stakeholders to do so.

He said most people have resigned to the possibility of the PF ability to listen to them on the matter.

Dr Mumba said Zambians have now known that when it truly matters the most, the PF does not stand on the side of the people.

He said Zambians do not want this Bill and have given up because they believe that the PF will do what they want to and not what the people want.

Dr Mumba said the Bill has become impotent and if it goes to Parliament it will be a loss to the people as it will do so at the expense of peace and democracy.

He has said that the Bill instead of achieving peace for the Zambian people, it has become a possible weapon for destruction of democracy post 2021 general elections.

Dr Mumba said the reason why the PF are pushing the Bill is to showcase to the people that they have power.

He said the Bill is a dangerously divisive document that is not worth keeping in Parliament and has since urged President Lungu to withdraw the Bill from Parliament.

Dr Mumba said if God wants the PF to win the 2021 General elections, they will win even without Bill 10 but for now it should be withdrawn because their chances of winning are slim.

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleSimataa Backs Nkole For FAZ Top Post
Next articleZambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Names Fake Sanitisers and Disinfectants

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Names Fake Sanitisers and Disinfectants

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has recalled Out of Specification Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers and Disinfectants that do not conform...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians do not want this Bill 10 and have given up-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 0
New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba says many Zambians are surprised with the determination shown by the Patriotic Front government to pass the Constitution...
Read more
Feature Sports

Simataa Backs Nkole For FAZ Top Post

sports - 3
Football administrator Simataa Simataa has backed the candidature of FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole. Nkole, 67 the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ...
Read more
Health

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

Chief Editor - 18
The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the Health Authorities, according to the...
Read more
Rural News

Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

Chief Editor - 4
Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamayanga has thanked the African Development Bank (ADB) and Government for coming to the aide of small scale livestock farmers...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We have not bought Lumwana Mines-NAPSA

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
NAPSA has denied media reports that it has agreed to buy 100 percent shares in Lumwana Copper Mine for a total consideration of US...
Read more

President Lungu expected in Northern Province for a 3-day working Visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
PRESIDENT EDGAR Chagwa Lungu is tomorrow, Friday, June 19, expected in Northern Province for a three day working visit under the new normal. Provincial Minister...
Read more

Police arrest Photographer Tukuta for allegedly insulting Siliya, Kingsley and Amos Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
Police in Lusaka have arrested Chella Tukuta for Criminal Libel. This is in connection with some derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted...
Read more

It’s misinformation, the announced nominations fees are just a proposal-ECZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the published nomination fees for candidates who wish to participate in the General Elections are just...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 33 times, 33 reads today]

Related Posts: