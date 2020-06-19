NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili has lashed out at the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament for denouncing the position of the Catholic Church on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr Kambwili says it is shameful that some PF MPs under the auspices of the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians could come out strong condemning the Church’s position on the matter.

He said what the PF MPs did is an abomination to the Catholic faith as they should have engaged them privately.

“You are lucky we the Catholics are not like other Churches, you should have been excommunicated for castigating the Pastoral Letter”, said Mr Kambwili.

He has advised the PF MPs to apologise to the Bishops and the Catholic faith for castigating the Pastoral letter.

Speaking at a media briefing held at UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s residence, Mr Kambwili said the opposition Alliance does not support Bill 10 describing it as poisonous.

He has warned Zambians against supporting Bill 10 which he said the PF has not taken time to educate them about the content.

Mr Kambwili said Zambia will be destroyed if Bill 10 is passed into law.

And UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the content and process of coming up with Bill 10 is wrong and is meant to hoodwink the people of Zambia.

Mr Hichilema said the PF is used to using deception to find its way through a lot of issues including important issues such as constitution review Commission.

He said PF surrogates have betrayed Zambians for 30 pieces of Silver and will never be trusted by any well meaning Zambians.

Mr Hichilema said the Catholic Church, progressive Civil Society, Right thinking political parties and the Law Association of Zambia were not involved and has wondered how the PF claims that all Zambians participated in the process.

He added that the regazetting of Bill 10 was a ploy to cheat Zambians that there was cheat Zambians that there was a consultative process to amend the document when in fact not.

Mr Hichilema said the regazetting of Bill 10 is illegal and should not be supported as it is against the laws of Zambia.

