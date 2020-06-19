9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
Don't use Social Media to to disrespect and insult Political Leaders- Sumaili

By Chief Editor
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised youths to use correct channels to engage their political leaders and not abuse social media to disrespect and insult them.

Reverend Sumaili says government has an open door policy and working with the youth is among the priorities as youths are the future leaders of the country.

She says the youths should never resort to protests or demonstrations to air grievances, but must embrace dialogue.

Reverend Sumaili has also appealed to politicians who may be using the youth to insult leaders to stop misleading the youths, but guide them correctly.

She says all Zambians have a responsibility to protect the country’s peace.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, the minister expressed gratitude to all Zambians for their contribution to peace and unity.

Reverend Sumaili said according to the 14th Global Peace Index – GPI, Zambia has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful nation in Africa because Zambians embrace one another through co-existence, patriotism and sustainable development.

She has further reminded Zambians not to abuse the country’s peace through hate speech, lawlessness and abuse of social media.

Reverend Sumaili said government remains democratic and thrives on the tolerance of diverse views and opinions of leaders and citizens for continued good governance.

12 COMMENTS

  2. Aba BaMayo be Sumaili enjoy being insulted. Which day have you seen Zambians insult BoMa Inonge. Ichindikeni mayo.
    Social media stuff are for chicks like Dora and Kampamba Mulenga.

    4

  4. It’s not unpatriotic to denounce an injustice committed on our behalf, perhaps it’s the most patriotic thing we can do.

    6

  5. Yes we are a Christian nation with values of respect. We can’t throw away our morals just because a western ideal of democracy gives you the right to open your mouth. With freedom comes responsibility and after watching this boy chellas videos today I can say he lacks responsibility.

    1
    5

  7. Most people do not really want others to have freedom of speech, they just want others to be given the freedom to say want they want to hear.

    1

  8. Godfridah Sumaili has a point here. I hv often expressed concern about the poor dialoguing skills on this site and elsewhere. Some people let off steam after taking it out on others.

    3

  9. That’s the problem of having dianasors for politicians. Firstly social media is one of the many platforms youths or any citizen can use to voice out their issues. The fact that the insults are getting to you on social media just cements the fact you are listening. Secondly you Sumaili are PUBLIC figures. You chose to be in office to SERVE us the citizens. We are your BOSSES. As a PUBLIC figure you need to develop thick skin as you are subject to criticism considering YOU have access to the PUBLIC purse of development projects. We therefore can question, criticize, condemn, insult, advise etc you as long as you are in PUBLIC office . You chose to be in office. PUBLIC office is not a charity organization that we should worship you.

    1

  10. If you can’t write freely and if you can’t speak freely in your country, you can be sure that you are living in a very primitive country

  11. Welcome to the podium of Deliquents and Psychopaths.
    Untaught spoiled kids. Just read the tumacomments.

    Nonetheless, don’t tire. We have a bunch of disgruntled kids at our hands.

    “Social media is for all while journalism is for trained communicators but if you allow all and sundry to masquerade as journalists, your profession will perish,” POTROZ ECL.

  12. Pick a leader who will make their citizens proud. One who will stir the hearts of the people, so that the sons and daughters of a given nation strive to emulate their leader’s greatness. Only then will a nation be truly great, when a leader inspires and produces citizens worthy of becoming future leaders, honorable decision makers and peacemakers. And in these times, a great leader must be extremely brave. Their leadership must be steered only by their conscience, not a bribe

