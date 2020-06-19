Everisto Kabila has stepped down as Nkana president after five years at the helm of the record 12-time Zambian champions.

Kabila has been Nkana supremo since 2015 in which period he oversaw the development of the clubs’ youth academy that has so far produced three junior Zambia internationals namely Moses Nyondo, Justin Mwanza and Patrick Gondwe.

“Mopani Copper Mines PLC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Sakanya, confirmed Kabila’s resignation and announced that Joseph Silwamba, the Vice President of Nkana FC, will take over as President from July 1, 2020,” a statement from Nkana’s principle sponsors Mopani Copper Mines stated.

“…and during his tenure, Nkana FC finished second in the 2018 Super League season and went on to reach the Quarter Finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Nkana also won the 2018 Barclays Cup (now renamed ABSA Cup) and the Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield for two years on the bounce (2018 and 2019).”

The new boss, Silwamba, is not new to Nkana and has been part of the clubs executive committee since 2012.

He previously served in other sporting capacities as Diggers Rugby club chairperson between 2004 and 2008 and was Zambia Rugby Union vice president in 2012.

Silwamba was later elected to the National Sports Council of Zambia Board where he served from 2013 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Kabila leaves Nkana in the midst of the three-month Covid-19 lockdown at number four on 43 points one point ahead of fifth placed and defending champions Zesco United on the FAZ Super Division log.

Nkana are also a point behind third placed Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are second on 45 points, a point behind leaders Forest Rangers.

