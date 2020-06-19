9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Array

Nkana Boss Kabila Steps Down

By sports
36 views
0
Nkana Boss Kabila Steps Down
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Everisto Kabila has stepped down as Nkana president after five years at the helm of the record 12-time Zambian champions.

Kabila has been Nkana supremo since 2015 in which period he oversaw the development of the clubs’ youth academy that has so far produced three junior Zambia internationals namely Moses Nyondo, Justin Mwanza and Patrick Gondwe.

“Mopani Copper Mines PLC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Sakanya, confirmed Kabila’s resignation and announced that Joseph Silwamba, the Vice President of Nkana FC, will take over as President from July 1, 2020,” a statement from Nkana’s principle sponsors Mopani Copper Mines stated.
“…and during his tenure, Nkana FC finished second in the 2018 Super League season and went on to reach the Quarter Finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Nkana also won the 2018 Barclays Cup (now renamed ABSA Cup) and the Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield for two years on the bounce (2018 and 2019).”

The new boss, Silwamba, is not new to Nkana and has been part of the clubs executive committee since 2012.

He previously served in other sporting capacities as Diggers Rugby club chairperson between 2004 and 2008 and was Zambia Rugby Union vice president in 2012.

Silwamba was later elected to the National Sports Council of Zambia Board where he served from 2013 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Kabila leaves Nkana in the midst of the three-month Covid-19 lockdown at number four on 43 points one point ahead of fifth placed and defending champions Zesco United on the FAZ Super Division log.

Nkana are also a point behind third placed Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are second on 45 points, a point behind leaders Forest Rangers.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Nkana Boss Kabila Steps Down

Everisto Kabila has stepped down as Nkana president after five years at the helm of the record 12-time Zambian...
Read more
Health

President Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals

Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu says works to construct the 108 mini-hospitals in some selected districts, have delayed because the two contractors building the facilities are...
Read more
General News

Don’t use Social Media to to disrespect and insult Political Leaders- Sumaili

Chief Editor - 10
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised youths to use correct channels to engage their political leaders and not abuse social...
Read more
Headlines

Government officials’ threats and malice to curtail citizens using social media platforms raises concern

Chief Editor - 6
The Working Group on Cyber Laws and Digital Security in Zambia is concerned with government officials’ threats and malice to curtail citizens using social...
Read more
Headlines

It is an abomination for PF MPs to criticise the Catholic Bishops in Public-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 10
NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili has lashed out at the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament for denouncing the position of the Catholic Church on the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Simataa Backs Nkole For FAZ Top Post

Feature Sports sports - 4
Football administrator Simataa Simataa has backed the candidature of FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole. Nkole, 67 the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ...
Read more

Lwandamina Wary of Two Week Full Training For League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 3
Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the two-week full-team training window before the projected July season restart is inadequate. The...
Read more

Mid-Week Pro’s Hit List

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of European –based Chipolopolo players who were in mid-week action. SWEDEN Forward Edward Chilufya and midfielder Emmanuel Banda were not part of...
Read more

Nkole Dismisses Underdog Tag in FAZ RaceZ

Feature Sports sports - 2
FAZ presidential candidate Joseph Nkole has brushed aside the underdog tag in run up to the Football House contest against the incumbent Andrew Kamanga...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: