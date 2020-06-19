The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the Health Authorities, according to the United States Embassy in Zambia.

David Young, the USA Chargé d’Affaires, at the US Embassy in Lusaka says many deaths associated with the pandemic are being buried undetected especially in rural parts of the country.

Mr Young has said that due to limited capacity to test many people, those with underlying conditions that have died have not been tested leaving the numbers of people who have died from the pandemic low.

He has said that this is presenting a challenge to the Ministry of Health as they seek to keep people informed on the status of the pandemic.

Mr Young was addressing Zambian Journalists that underwent training on Coronavirus reporting sponsored by the US government.

He said using the Center for Diseases control and World Health Organisation Models, it is anticipated that Zambia could still have the pandemic by September 2020 and could infect up to 5 million people.

According to the Ministry of Health, only 11 people have died from the Coronavirus pandemic since the disease broke out in Zambia on 18th March 2020.

All the 11 people who have died from the pandemic had underlying condition such cardiac problems, HIV/AIDS, while others had respiratory problems.

The total number of COVID-19 cases country wide to date is 1,382 out of the 45,248 conducted so far as announced by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya recently.

[Read 169 times, 169 reads today]