9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Health

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Health Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the Health Authorities, according to the United States Embassy in Zambia.

David Young, the USA Chargé d’Affaires, at the US Embassy in Lusaka says many deaths associated with the pandemic are being buried undetected especially in rural parts of the country.

Mr Young has said that due to limited capacity to test many people, those with underlying conditions that have died have not been tested leaving the numbers of people who have died from the pandemic low.

He has said that this is presenting a challenge to the Ministry of Health as they seek to keep people informed on the status of the pandemic.

Mr Young was addressing Zambian Journalists that underwent training on Coronavirus reporting sponsored by the US government.

He said using the Center for Diseases control and World Health Organisation Models, it is anticipated that Zambia could still have the pandemic by September 2020 and could infect up to 5 million people.

According to the Ministry of Health, only 11 people have died from the Coronavirus pandemic since the disease broke out in Zambia on 18th March 2020.

All the 11 people who have died from the pandemic had underlying condition such cardiac problems, HIV/AIDS, while others had respiratory problems.

The total number of COVID-19 cases country wide to date is 1,382 out of the 45,248 conducted so far as announced by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya recently.

[Read 169 times, 169 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMonze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

1 COMMENT

  1. “He said using the Center for Diseases control and World Health Organisation Models, it is anticipated that Zambia could still have the pandemic by September 2020 and could infect up to 5 million people.”

    Ambassador please lets be realistic, the total number of infections so far is 1,300 since March. How can it jump to 5m? And that is 30% of our population ka. Unless those WHO models do not work for Zambia.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 1

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the...
Read more
Rural News

Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

Chief Editor - 0
Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamayanga has thanked the African Development Bank (ADB) and Government for coming to the aide of small scale livestock farmers...
Read more
General News

Minister Chalikosa commends National Dev. Planning for renovating 56-year-old offices

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Works and Supply Hon. Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa on Thursday toured the newly renovated 56-year-old office blocks housing the Ministry of National Development...
Read more
Columns

How Bill 10 could worsen Zambian economy and impact you

Chief Editor - 3
By Kalima Nkonde I consider this article as the most important Op-Ed I have written on Lusaka Times as it could influence the direction that...
Read more
Headlines

We have not bought Lumwana Mines-NAPSA

Chief Editor - 1
NAPSA has denied media reports that it has agreed to buy 100 percent shares in Lumwana Copper Mine for a total consideration of US...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Japanese government happy with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information.

Health Chief Editor - 17
The Japanese government says it is impressed with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information. Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi, says...
Read more

3 COVID-19 Deaths Reported as Ministers Dora Siliya and Chitalu Chilufya Now Test Negative for COVID-19

Health Chief Editor - 28
Three deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bringing the total number of deaths to...
Read more

Producers and Processors of GMO Food Urged to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards.

Health Chief Editor - 5
The National Bio-Safety Authority has urged producers and processors of genetically modified food products to adhere to biosafety and food safety standards. The NBA oversees...
Read more

Zambia Medical Association condemns public insinuations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results

Health Chief Editor - 15
The Zambia Medical Association has condemned public insinuations and proclamations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results. Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 170 times, 170 reads today]

Related Posts: