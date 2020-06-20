9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Now UPND Catholic Parliamentarians back Catholic Bishops on Bill 10

By Chief Editor
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Members of the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians have supported the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) on calls for the withdrawal of Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

Representing the UPND Members of the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians, Kabompo member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma has further disagreed with association Chairperson Professor Nkandu Luo’s insinuations that all Members of the Association are in support of controversial Bill number 10.

Mr. Lufuma told a Media briefing this morning that only PF Members of Parliament in the Association are in support of Bill number 10 and opposed to the ZCCB Communique which has demanded for the immediate withdraw of the Amendments.

He says all UPND MPs in the Association are in full support of the communique and demand by the Catholic Bishops to have the bill number 10 immediately withdrawn.

He said it is now evident that the ruling Patriotic Front is aiming at hijacking the constitutional amendment process for political expediency aimed at perpetuating their rule against all odds and opposition.

He has maintained that Bill number 10 is manipulative and attempts at deceiving the people of Zambia and creating a dictatorship under the guise of constitutional reform.

Mr. Lufuma has since appealed to Zambians to heed to the advice given by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops and other Church Mother Bodies in rejecting the bill.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday said Bill 10 aims at creating a dictatorship citing the planned repealing of Articles 52(4) and 60(4) of the Republican constitution as one such avenue that should not be tolerated.

