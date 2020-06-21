9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Erring civil servants should be fired and not transferred to rural areas-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has said that erring civil servants should be fired and not transferred to rural areas. President Lungu said that the sending of erring civil servants to rural areas as punishment is bad for national development, adding that the Secretary to the Cabinet already knows the position of the government on the matter.

The President was responding to Chief Kaputa who appealed to him to stop the provincial administration from sending lazy civil servants to Kaputa.

Chief Kaputa complained that some civil servants only drink beer in the District at the expense of delivering service to the people.

The traditional leader said he wants active civil servants who will help to transform the District.

This was when the Head of state paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Kaputa district.

President Lungu further informed the chief that he will engage the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to see what plans it has for Kaputa.

He said there is a need to invest in the processing of Cassava as this will create employment for many.

Chief Kaputa also asked the Government to conduct feasibility studies on the establishment of a solar energy plant.

  1. More wisdom coming from my boss. I agree. We should not tolerate insolence and mediocre in our hard working government. Get rid of the liabilities.

