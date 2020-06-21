Police in Solwezi District have impounded another passenger bus owned by Likili Bus company after finding 30 Kilogram bags of alluvial gold on board.

This is Barely 24 hours after seizing another consignment of 30 kilograms of alluvial gold on a passenger bus from Chavuma District.

Northwestern province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi who confirmed the incidence to ZANIS said one suspect identified as Oscar Mulenga aged 57 of house number E259, Wusakile township in Kitwe has been arrested in connection with the consignment.

Mr. Chushi said the bus was intercepted around 16:00 hours at Kapijimpanga police check point on the Solwezi-Chingola road.

This is the second incident to have happened in a space of five hours after another 30kgs of Alluvial gold was intercepted on an LG traveler’s passenger bus at the same check point around 11 hours, yesterday.

Mr. Chushi said two people identified as Edan Sangwena aged 67 of senior Chief Kanongesha’s chiefdom and Jasper Muyinda aged 54 of Chief Chibwika’s chiefdom both from Mwinilunga district have been picked up to assist with investigations.

