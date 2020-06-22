Government has taken great exception to the video that has gone viral of the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema inspecting Lumumba road in Lusaka alleging that government spent one point two billion dollars on the ongoing rehabilitation works on the road.

Housing and Infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale has told ZNBC news in a statement that the contract for the Engineering Design, Rehabilitation, Upgrading and Construction of selected Lusaka Urban Roads in Lusaka City that includes Lumumba, Mungwi, Great North and Ngwerere to Kasisi roads cost 70 million dollars and not one point two billion dollars for Lumumba road as alleged by Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Mwale says Government through the Road Development Agency -RDA directed the contractor AVIC international Project Engineering Company to redo the works on these roads due to deformations observed.

The Minister says RDA carried out assessments and ordered AVIC to immediately remedy the situation by reworking the asphalt surfacing or the wearing course.

He says the works are being done at no cost to the Government as it is being done within the defects liability period.

Mr. Mwale further says it should also be noted that the road has not been handed over to the Government by the Contractor.

He says Mr. Hichilema should learn to engage the necessary stakeholders for him to get factual information on any of the road infrastructure projects instead of misleading the nation on matters he is not competent on.

He says RDA is a public institution that anchors its work on transparency and accountability and the UPND Leader or any other person can easily have access to project details once requested upon.

The minister adds that Mr. Hichilema’s statement on social media should therefore be dismissed with the contempt it deserves as it carries no grain of truth.

He says the UPND Leader could be mixing with the works that are yet to be embarked on by Messrs China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation -CJIC on the 3-hundred and 21 Kilometre Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way.

Mr. Mwale says AVIC international is a reputable road construction company that has done quality works on many road infrastructure projects for a considerable period in Zambia.

He says , However, that the RDA has a vendor rating system in place that carries out assessments on road projects and contractors found wanting are directed to redo the work until the Agency is satisfied with the performance.

The minister further said Government will not be derailed by people like Mr. Hichilema who are in the habit of making negative statements but will continue to deliver developmental projects such as a good road network not only in Lusaka but throughout the

country.

