General News

Caucus for women parliamentarians to sponsor a private members motion in Parliament to address the cyber bullying

By Chief Editor
6
The caucus for women parliamentarians says it will sponsor a private members motion in Parliament that will address the cyber bullying that is on the increase in Zambia.

Caucus Chairperson Professor Nkandu Luo says Zambia needs to start putting laws in place that will deal with the issue of cyber bullying before it gets out of hand.

Professor Luo says it is regrettable that it has become fashionable for some youths to insult leaders in the name of freedom of expression particularly women.

Professor Luo has questioned the silence by the Church and some Civil Society Organisations who she said are key in curbing cyber bullying especially against women.

She said she has every reason to be upset if people enter people’s bedrooms to insult them especially women among other groupings.

Professor Luo said the Human Rights Commission has a duty to start unpacking the issue of human rights which is being abused by some sections of society.

“What is so sad is that the educated people are the ones leading the crusade of insulting with were they even insulted my spectacles. How can one insult spectacles really, what have they done to someone?” she lamented.

Professor Luo is hopeful the Ministers of Transport and Communication and Religious Affairs will support the motion to restore the dignity of Zambia in the eyes of the International Community.

She has called on other women particularly lawyers and Civil Society to support the cause to stop the rot which is affecting women and girls in the country.

“If they are insulting Nkandu Luo, they are also insulting all the women walking the streets of Zambia”, she lamented at a media briefing.

And speaking earlier, Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the caucus will not allow anyone to insult President Edgar Lungu.

She said it is unbecoming for young people to hide on Social media to insult the Head of State.

6 COMMENTS

  1. It’s inappropriate to address as professor someone who does not currentlybhold a teaching position in a university even if they rose to that position during their time in university teaching. If they intend to be respectful, they can simply say Dr Luo, not professor please. It’s just not done. There are many former professors who hv served in politics or appointed positions in government in the Western world. Examples are Henry Kissinger, Chester Crocker, George Schultz, Jean Kirkpatrick, Harold Wilson, Angela Merkel, etc. They were never addressed as professor while serving in govt. Some returned to their academic positions after government service where the title was restored.

    2

  2. It is not just women. Even men like myself are cyber bullied every day. Just read the comments on here about me from evil diasporans and also on my Facebook. It is very sad that we have people so sad in their own lives that they see it fit to make others feel bad or belittle them.

    1
    1

  3. We have enough laws to dealt with such offences….. Defaming the President is covered by Penal Code. Women MPs please don’t be emotive when dealing with issues……..Prof Luo , remember the lady you caused to be fired at Kitwe City Council when you were Minister of Local Government .The Government lost the case in court. . Was it not bullying a fellow woman? Do not be the loudest MPs in Zambia to prove you are working……Remember the tribal sentiments you made on social media…. was it not social bullying other tribes……..

    1

  4. KZ,YOU HAVE ALWAYS ASKED FOR IT CZ YOUR COMMENTS A FULL OF NONSENSE.YOU,BEHAVE AS SOMEONE WHO HAS HAD A BED AT CHAINAMA.PEOPLE,CANNOT WAIT FOR THAT DAY WHEN PF GOES OUT OF POWER.U,WILL CRY.ATTEND TO YOUR MATTERS OF ASSAULT.YOU,CANNOT GET ANY SUMMONS CZ STATE HOUSE PROTECTS U. THE BIBLE SAYS THEY IS NO PERMANENT SITUATION UNDER THIS EARTH.PEOPLE OF BURUNDI ARE HAPPY AND NOW THOSE WHO COMMITTED CRIME WILL BE VISITED BY THE LAW.AL BASHIR IS IN JAIL CZ HE TOOK PEOPLE FOR GRANTED.THE SAME BEHAVIOUR U ARE SHOWING US.WAIT AND C.U,WILL REMEMBER MY WORDS AND THAT TIME U WILL BE CRYING AND NO ONE WILL PAY ATTENTION.AMEND YOUR WAYS AND SOBER UP.

    1
    1

  5. Robmwale, I hope the lady Nkandu Luo fired from Kitwe City Council has had her costs paid by the KCC itself. She was condemned to no pay, made to endure a costly litigation and inconvenience. Luo had no business interfering in management affairs at KCC.

