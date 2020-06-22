UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the poor workmanship on Lumumba road by AVIC International is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government.

Mr Hichilema says it is a shame that a road that cost tax payers US$1.2 million is being redone just after few months of its completion.

The UPND Leader was speaking when he inspected the road in the company of Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala.

He said when the UPND forms government, roads will be built at the right cost and good quality in order to save money that will be channelled to other sectors such as health, agriculture, water and sanitation and education.

He has accused the PF government of wasting tax payers money at the expense of improving lives for suffering majority Zambians.

Mr Hichilema says corruption is one of the biggest challenges facing Zambia and has promised to bring this to an end when his party forms government in 2021.

He has urged Zambians to vote wisely in the next election and retire the PF in order to save their resources from further plunder.

Meanwhile, Avic International, a Chinese construction firm, has offered to re-do some poorly done roads in Lusaka at no cost to the government.

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale during a briefing in Lusaka.

Mr Mwale has further called on the Road Development Agency to be on high alert and ensure that no contractor gets away with shoddy works.

