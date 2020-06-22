9.5 C
Rural News

Senior Chief Kaputa thanks President Lungu for the Empowerment of his subjects with livestock

By Chief Editor
Senior Chief Kaputa of Kaputa District in Northern Province has thanked President Edgar Lungu for the Empowerment of his subjects with livestock by the government.

The chief has also thanked the President for the commencement of works on the Mporokosa-Kaputa-Chienge road.

He said although the road works are not what the people expected, working on the road will help ease movements of people and the transportation of goods into and out of Kaputa.

The Chief said this is a clear demonstration of not leaving anyone behind in terms of developing the country.

Chief Kaputa hoever said that there is need for Government to build more industries in rural areas to lift people out of poverty.

He says this is the surest way to create employment for the Zambian people and decentralising development.

Chief Kaputa said the investment in fruit processing plant in Katete and the Pineapple processing plant in Mwinilunga should be replicated in other parts of rural Zambia.

Chief Kaputa said creating a cassava processing plant in Kaputa will make the cassava sub sector viable and attract young people to engage in cassava farming.

Speaking when President Lungu visited him at his palace in Kaputa, the traditional leader said he is ready to work with the government of the day in implementing developmental projects.

And responding to the chief, president Edgar Lungu said his government will work towards delivering development to all parts of the country.

He said as Chairperson of the Industrial development corporation, he will engage his Chief Executive Officer to hear what plans he has for cassava production.

