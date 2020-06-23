President Edgar Lungu has described opposition NDC leader and MMD president Nevers Mumba as politicians who are mostly preoccupied with playing to the gallery.

President Lungu took a swipe at the two opposition leaders while addressing scores of party officials in Luwingu District.

“Don’t be like Chishimba Kambwili or Nevers Mumba, in the morning they send me text messages, in the afternoon they are insulting before cameras and in the evening they are apologizing for the insults during the day.

“I can only speak for my brother ‘ba Kambwili’ because I know him and I have worked with him. That’s how he is.

“But for Nevers Mumba I don’t know him that well. I don’t know him, I don’t even recognize him and his group as MMD. It’s like he has not learnt anything from his problems in the MMD. Can he be serious with what he wants, he said.

The President said this in response to PF members who complained to him about certain intraparty issues they had raised with him.

He admonished the party members to be patient and wait to see how their President is moving.

“Ba Luwingu, I know and I have heard the issues you have been raising. I have not forgotten. Things of course may delay but I don’t forget. I am moving and will soon deliver on those issues. I read all the messages I receive. But don’t be like Kambwili’ and Nevers Mumba…You write text messages so kindly wait for responses or action. I am on top of things…, he said.

He concluded by saying that President Michael Sata taught his followers that politics is not what you hear and see during the day.

“We were taught from the best, ‘ba Shikulu ba Sata’ taught us that what you see and hear from politicians during the day may not be the same things they say and do when it’s dark. Real politics is played when no one is watching. So some of these you see attacking us, they are merely playing before cameras, he joked.

President Edgar Lungu has been in Northern province on a three-day working visit which ends on Monday the 22nd of June 2020.

