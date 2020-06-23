9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Don’t Be Like Kambwili or Nevers Who Play To The Gallery–President Lungu

By Chief Editor
36 views
5
Feature Politics Don't Be Like Kambwili or Nevers Who Play To The Gallery--President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has described opposition NDC leader and MMD president Nevers Mumba as politicians who are mostly preoccupied with playing to the gallery.

President Lungu took a swipe at the two opposition leaders while addressing scores of party officials in Luwingu District.

“Don’t be like Chishimba Kambwili or Nevers Mumba, in the morning they send me text messages, in the afternoon they are insulting before cameras and in the evening they are apologizing for the insults during the day.

“I can only speak for my brother ‘ba Kambwili’ because I know him and I have worked with him. That’s how he is.

“But for Nevers Mumba I don’t know him that well. I don’t know him, I don’t even recognize him and his group as MMD. It’s like he has not learnt anything from his problems in the MMD. Can he be serious with what he wants, he said.

The President said this in response to PF members who complained to him about certain intraparty issues they had raised with him.

He admonished the party members to be patient and wait to see how their President is moving.

“Ba Luwingu, I know and I have heard the issues you have been raising. I have not forgotten. Things of course may delay but I don’t forget. I am moving and will soon deliver on those issues. I read all the messages I receive. But don’t be like Kambwili’ and Nevers Mumba…You write text messages so kindly wait for responses or action. I am on top of things…, he said.

He concluded by saying that President Michael Sata taught his followers that politics is not what you hear and see during the day.

“We were taught from the best, ‘ba Shikulu ba Sata’ taught us that what you see and hear from politicians during the day may not be the same things they say and do when it’s dark. Real politics is played when no one is watching. So some of these you see attacking us, they are merely playing before cameras, he joked.

President Edgar Lungu has been in Northern province on a three-day working visit which ends on Monday the 22nd of June 2020.

[Read 280 times, 280 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleCabinet Approves the engagement of Lazard Frères of France as Financial Advisors
Next articleU.S. Farming Body and Zambian Firm Partner Aim to Boost Crop Yields

5 COMMENTS

  1. Be Edgar is facing mental health issues, what is doing in that picture, kulafulukuta mu maloba. There is nothing about humbleness in such behavior, kupena ukunomba. Ubushilu is not always violence.
    It’s not fun or degrading him, I like the man, Ba Sumaili do something for that man, I think he is the one who cook for Me Ester now, what is doing with those potatoes?

    2

  3. “We were taught from the best, ‘ba Shikulu ba Sata’ taught us that what you see and hear from politicians during the day may not be the same things they say and do when it’s dark. Real politics is played when no one is watching. ”

    Okay ALL politicians, umunenu na ulula.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

Bill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has charged that Bill 10 is toxic and should be withdrawn from Parliament. Mr. Mwenye...
Read more
Economy

Zambia to issue K8bn COVID bonds for economic stimulus

Chief Editor - 1
Government plans to issue a K8 billion Covid bond whose proceeds would go towards paying suppliers, retirees and contractors. At yesterday’s cabinet meeting held at...
Read more
General News

Malawi: MEC play down claims linking Zambia officials to rig Malawi Poll

Chief Editor - 2
The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has downplayed claims by opposition Tonse Alliance during the final campaign rally on Saturday that three top Zambian nationals...
Read more
General News

Earthquake shakes Kariba

Chief Editor - 1
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has confirmed that a moderate earthquake measuring 3.9 in magnitude was experienced in Kariba, on Saturday and no...
Read more
General News

U.S. Farming Body and Zambian Firm Partner Aim to Boost Crop Yields

Chief Editor - 1
An American non-profit organisation has launched a $40 million joint venture with one of Zambia's top farm suppliers to boost crop yields and food...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has charged that Bill 10 is toxic and should be withdrawn from Parliament. Mr. Mwenye said Bill 10 was born...
Read more

MMD says that it has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Nakachinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Mangani Nakachinda. Mr. Nakachinda who was a suspended member of the...
Read more

I am ready to cooperate with ACC-Bowman

Feature Politics editor - 22
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he is ready to cooperate with the Anti Corruption Commission as it carries out an inquiry against him. Two...
Read more

There is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the document

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says there is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 280 times, 280 reads today]

Related Posts: