Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have welcomed the Party’s Supreme Organ to expel Nominated Member of Parliament Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the MMD decided to expel Mr. Nakachinda who has been on suspension since 2016.

MMD Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Mr. Friday Chipasha said that Nakachinda expulsion was long over due.

“We as the New Hope MMD Youths in Lusaka Province have welcomed the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to expel Mr. Raphael Nakachinda from the Party. Nakachinda has been a nuisance to the Party and the Nation. We again would love to thank them (NEC) for this decision because it has been long over due”, Mr. Chipasha said.

Copperbelt MMD Youth Chairperson Mr. Patrick Mbinji challenged the Speaker to declare and start referring to Nakachinda as a PF nominated MP.

“We in the Copperbelt Province would like to join our colleagues from around the Country in welcoming the decision by the Party to expel Nakachinda. We would further like to challenge the Honourable Mr Speaker to pronounce him as a PF Nominated Member of Parliament as he is no longer a MMD Nominated Member of Parliament”, He should also be moved from sitting on the opposition side to the ruling party side in Parliament, Mr. Mbinji said.

And National Youth Treasurer, Mr. Constatino Mubita has given MMD MPs 14 days to apologise to the Party’s National Executive Committee or risk being expelled from the party.

“We would like to take this time to advise our MPs to take a leaf from Nakachinda’s expulsion that no one is above the Party. We are giving them 14 days to apologise to the Party for insubordination or else we shall petition the NEC to expel them”, Mr. Mubita charged.

