9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Munaile: No Place For Cadres in Football

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Munaile: No Place For Cadres in Football
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Aspiring Football Association of Zambia presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has vowed to stamp out the culture of cadres in football.

Munaile said on Sun FM’s Sports with the Boys Show that the cadre culture was a key factor in the malaises the local game was going through.

“Normally when you are in leadership, they are so many people who come to you and say all sorts of things,”Munaile said.

“That is why, as I want to be president of the Football Association of Zambia, I don’t want any cadre in football, I want those who run football to be in football.

“And wherever I campaign, I travel alone because I don’t want to owe my victory to anyone.

“So, cadres have also contributed to the mess that football is in.”

Munaile, a former FAZ vice president in Kalusha Bwalya’s first term, has revealed in his manifesto in which he has stated that he will push for an improved sponsorship package for both the FAZ Super Division and Division One league plus player welfare particularly insurance cover.

He has also outlined plans to reintroduce the reserve league in the FAZ Super Division as transitional stage for fringe domestic players who are struggling to compete for places in the top-flight that has a huge influx of foreign imports.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleYouth stimulus package coming, Siliya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Munaile: No Place For Cadres in Football

Aspiring Football Association of Zambia presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has vowed to stamp out the culture of cadres in...
Read more
Headlines

Youth stimulus package coming, Siliya

editor - 13
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya says Government is determined to come up with an immediate stimulus response to the challenges affecting...
Read more
General News

Face mask makers given ultimatum

editor - 6
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has given a four-day ultimatum to suppliers who have not delivered face masks to do so or risk...
Read more
Economy

Ambassordor Anthony Mukwita advises Zambian youth regarding quinoa crop

editor - 9
Zambian youth must organise themselves into some form of agriculture cooperative’s and take advantage of the market base provided by German agro investor Amatheon,...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Pilato denies courting controversy

staff - 17
Creative. Controversial. Captivating. Pilato tells Kennedy Gondwe that he cannot be held responsible for people's assumptions about his music https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpNY3hZRUzg
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend. RUSSIA The Russia league resumed this past weekend since March due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Newly appointed Nkana President Joseph Silwamba has set winning an unprecedented 13th league title as his target during his mandate at the helm...
Read more

Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend. Rada, 70 passed away on Sunday in Micho's homeland...
Read more

LaLiga Returns With Spike in Viewership

Feature Sports sports - 1
The thirst for football saw LaLiga record a 48 per cent jump in viewership when it resumed live matches last weekend after the three-month...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: